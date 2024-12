and

Simon Lewis

Tron network linked to militant groups, raising ethical concerns

Tron founder Sun faces SEC fraud charges, joins Trump venture as advisor

Witkoff's envoy role raises conflict of interest concerns

“has taken proactive measures to address the risk of illicit activities on its network,”

Militant groups and criminals like Tron because it gives users the option to conceal their identities, charges low fees and can be converted into cash easily, according to some crypto experts.

POTENTIAL CONFLICTS ​

Diplomats said they were surprised when Witkoff, a New York real-estate investor, was named special Middle East envoy on Nov. 12 given his lack of foreign policy experience.