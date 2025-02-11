  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Marc Fogel released from Russia

www.bbc.com

US schoolteacher Marc Fogel released by Russia - White House

Marc Fogel was arrested in Russia in 2021 and charged with the illegal possession of cannabis.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," Waltz's statement said.

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump's leadership."

Mr Fogel's legal team thanked President Donald Trump for his role in the negotiation and criticised what they called the "bureaucratic inaction" of the previous Biden administration.

"President Trump secured Marc's release in just a few weeks, wasting no time in taking decisive action to bring Marc home," a statement from his lawyers, also sent to CBS, said.

Mr Fogel wasn't classed by the US government as wrongfully detained until December 2024, despite beginning his sentence in 2022.

Mr Fogel's family had tried to push former President Joe Biden to secure his release, and were left disappointed when he was left out of prisoner exchanges in 2022 and 2024.

Chalk one more win for the Don.
 
