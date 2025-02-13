  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Thousands of MAGA rubes have lost $2 billion on Trump's meme coin. Trump made $100 million.

President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency, called $Trump, has cost investors billions. Trump announced the launch of his meme coin—a type of cryptocurrency that features Internet memes or celebrity mascots—just three days before his inauguration. “Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW,” he wrote on TruthSocial. The opening sale for one of the 5,971,750 tokens was just 18 cents, but it quickly surged to $75. Early traders who purchased the meme coins within minutes walked away with profits, with the earliest trader making a two-day profit of $109 million, according to an analysis by the New York Times. But the price of $Trump has since plummeted to about $17, costing a far larger group cumulative losses of $2 billion.

As of the middle of the week, more than 810,000 crypto wallets have lost money on the bet, an examination by crypto forensics firm Chainalysis showed. Meanwhile, the Trumps have raked in over $100 million in trading fees as Trump makes moves to curb government efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies. “The president is participating in shady crypto schemes that harm investors while at the same time appointing financial regulators who will roll back protections for victims and who may insulate him and his family from enforcement,” Corey Frayer, who recently left his job as a crypto adviser to the Securities and Exchange Commission, told the New York Times.
More Than 800K Have Lost $2B on Trump’s Meme Coin

The token’s price has crashed from $75 to $17.
Huh but Jimmy Dore told me that Trump was for the working class and he’s anti-war.

How could the dems let this happen?
 
It will be interesting to see how the trumptards here whatabout this. Deny, deflect repeat.
 
Huh but Jimmy Dore told me that Trump was for the working class and he’s anti-war.

How could the dems let this happen?
He's for the working class. Specifically, he's for ROBBING the working class. And the MAGAt invertebrates will defend their daddy, because they're in an abusive relationship, and Fox News & Co has complete control of their functionally illiterate smooth brains.
 
How do anyone trusts a guy that run such a petty scam as Trump U?
 
I kind of figured many of those buying Trump's crypto coin were looking to influence Trump's policies. It is what politicians do these days, with Biden, the Clintons, Obama's better known for it.
 
Here's an idea for a new thread;

6 remaining libtard rubes have lost thier minds as they keep posting about Trump in pointless sherdog war room while Trump keeps winning

I think this sounds like it would be a far more entertaining thread.
 
@Rob Battisti you're the crypto guy. Intentional rug pull or no?
I don’t think it’s was a rug pull necessarily, but absolutely inappropriate. It’s a centralized coin that only benefits Trump. If I recall, 80% is for internal holders. The people who lost money got in on the first 2 days then its leveled off.

The reason I dont think it’s a rug pull is that most new coins follow the exact same trajectory and from what I saw, Trump didn’t sell in large quantities creating a cascade of liquidations.

This is the future though. All politicians, businesses and celebrities will launch their own coins. For businesses especially it will be a tremendous benefit to not lose equity.
 
Good. I hope they all continue to buy into his bullshit. They all deserve it.
 
Here's an idea for a new thread;

6 remaining libtard rubes have lost thier minds as they keep posting about Trump in pointless sherdog war room while Trump keeps winning

I think this sounds like it would be a far more entertaining thread.
Trump winning by conning his stupid fans over and over again is fun to talk about, tho
 
If it aint in Dave Portnoy's wallet then it aint in mine
 
