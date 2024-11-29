Economy Chinese-born Crypto Tycoon buys modern art banana taped to a wall for $6.2 million, and eats it

www.bbc.co.uk

Crypto boss eats banana artwork bought for $6.2m

Justin Sun described Maurizio Cattelan's infamous 2019 work as "much better than other bananas".
www.bbc.co.uk

A Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur has followed through on his promise to eat the banana from a $6.2m (£4.9m) artwork he bought last week.

Justin Sun outbid six others to claim Maurizio Cattelan's infamous 2019 work Comedian - a banana duct-taped to a wall - at Sotheby's auction house in New York.

373118d0-ae3c-11ef-849c-7d505374741f.jpg.webp


He ate the fruit during a news conference in Hong Kong where he used the moment to draw parallels between the artwork and cryptocurrency.

The banana is frequently replaced before exhibitions, with Mr Sun buying the right to display the installation along with a guide on how to replace the fruit.

It has been eaten twice before - first by a performance artist in 2019 and again by a South Korean student in 2023 - but neither paid any money to do so, let alone $6.2m.

"Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork's history," Mr Sun said.

"It's much better than other bananas," he added.

31c7c060-ae3c-11ef-849c-7d505374741f.jpg.webp


Mr Sun runs the Tron blockchain network - a service where users can trade in cryptocurrency.

Last year, he was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for offering and selling unregistered security tokens. Mr Sun denies the charges and the case is ongoing.

Z3M6Ly9kaXZlc2l0ZS1zdG9yYWdlL2RpdmVpbWFnZS9HZXR0eUltYWdlcy04MTU4NDUuanBn.webp


This week, Mr Sun disclosed he made a $30m investment in a crypto project backed by US President-elect Donald Trump.
 
No way that’s the same banana from 2019…so even if you don’t consider the display a total joke shouldn’t its value depreciate to damn near zero every few days they have to switch the banana?

“A fool and their money are lucky to come together in the first place”
 
People who are rich waste their money on the stupidest garbage just to remind the rest of us how rich they are lol
 
Yeah how is a 5 year old banana still edible? This is a BS story
 
Real story. Also Mr. Sun donated some pretty big money towards Trump campaign as well as his crypto interests. A department head Sotheby’s reached out to a friend of mine (large crypto whale and gallery owner) and gave his thoughts on what the banana art auction hammer price would be (he estimated 4.5) obviously it went substantially higher than expected.

The whole story was pretty shocking to me from the beginning. I just don’t get it.
 
I swear art is just money laundering.
 
