A Chinese-born cryptocurrency entrepreneur has followed through on his promise to eat the banana from a $6.2m (£4.9m) artwork he bought last week.Justin Sun outbid six others to claim Maurizio Cattelan's infamous 2019 work Comedian - a banana duct-taped to a wall - at Sotheby's auction house in New York.He ate the fruit during a news conference in Hong Kong where he used the moment to draw parallels between the artwork and cryptocurrency.The banana is frequently replaced before exhibitions, with Mr Sun buying the right to display the installation along with a guide on how to replace the fruit.It has been eaten twice before - first by a performance artist in 2019 and again by a South Korean student in 2023 - but neither paid any money to do so, let alone $6.2m."Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork's history," Mr Sun said."It's much better than other bananas," he added.Mr Sun runs the Tron blockchain network - a service where users can trade in cryptocurrency.Last year, he was charged by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for offering and selling unregistered security tokens. Mr Sun denies the charges and the case is ongoing.This week, Mr Sun disclosed he made a $30m investment in a crypto project backed by US President-elect Donald Trump.