I think he should call it something revolutionary to match the new policy. Perhaps, "Remain in Mexico". What do you guys think?





As per NBC, the Biden admin is proposing that:



To bring the numbers down, the Biden administration needs Mexico to let it push more non-Mexican immigrants back across the U.S. southern border, as the U.S. was able to do through early 2023.



During the Covid pandemic, the Trump and Biden administrations used a public health order known as Title 42 to push migrants back into Mexico without an asylum screening. During that policy, which ended in May, Mexico took back migrants over 1 million times each year for three years.



However, the Mexican president is asking for a lot in return that basically is a eff you to Biden, likely because he has no respect for Biden and his admin.



In a press conference on Friday, López Obrador called on the U.S. to approve a plan that would deploy $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries, suspend the U.S. blockade of Cuba, remove all sanctions against Venezuela and grant at least 10 million Hispanics living in the U.S. the right to remain and work legally.



