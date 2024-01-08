International Biden working with Mexico on revolutionary new border policy.

I think he should call it something revolutionary to match the new policy. Perhaps, "Remain in Mexico". What do you guys think?


As per NBC, the Biden admin is proposing that:

To bring the numbers down, the Biden administration needs Mexico to let it push more non-Mexican immigrants back across the U.S. southern border, as the U.S. was able to do through early 2023.

During the Covid pandemic, the Trump and Biden administrations used a public health order known as Title 42 to push migrants back into Mexico without an asylum screening. During that policy, which ended in May, Mexico took back migrants over 1 million times each year for three years.

However, the Mexican president is asking for a lot in return that basically is a eff you to Biden, likely because he has no respect for Biden and his admin.

In a press conference on Friday, López Obrador called on the U.S. to approve a plan that would deploy $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries, suspend the U.S. blockade of Cuba, remove all sanctions against Venezuela and grant at least 10 million Hispanics living in the U.S. the right to remain and work legally.

 
As long as he gets it done (even if just in concept) and done soon the GOP guys won’t have the opportunity to keep leveraging it on campaign trail
 
mjfan23 said:
As long as he gets it done (even if just in concept) and done soon the GOP guys won’t have the opportunity to keep leveraging it on campaign trail
Well, both solutions would need to pass congress. Both are pretty dumb tho. Since they could significantly stop the flow into the US easily, if they shut the gates and stopped processing people and actually enforced it. Instead this admin removes barriers, keeps the gates open, etc.

This solution is just paying off latin countries. The other is throwing money at processing people quicker and having more money to house and feed them, which doesn't provide a solution either.

The solution is to enforce the border, don't pay mexico anything, and just let them deal with the build up of people at the border. Once they have to deal with that, they will enforce their southern border. It is pretty simple.
 
Didn’t read OP but I’m assuming he’s just building bridges over the water, cutting holes in the wall, water, and paving big roads for them to walk on.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Well, both solutions would need to pass congress. Both are pretty dumb tho. Since they could significantly stop the flow into the US easily, if they shut the gates and stopped processing people and actually enforced it. Instead this admin removes barriers, keeps the gates open, etc.

This solution is just paying off latin countries. The other is throwing money at processing people quicker and having more money to house and feed them, which doesn't provide a solution either.

The solution is to enforce the border, don't pay mexico anything, and just let them deal with the build up of people at the border. Once they have to deal with that, they will enforce their southern border. It is pretty simple.
They should enforce the border better. And sanction Mexico for allowing the free flow on their side.

Also start daily flights to Martha’s Vineyard for the illegals that manage to reach US soil.
 
mjfan23 said:
As long as he gets it done (even if just in concept) and done soon the GOP guys won’t have the opportunity to keep leveraging it on campaign trail
Perhaps, but how much of a winning message is it for his base, to basically copy Trump?

"Yeah, so you know all those racist Trump border initiatives y'all hated, like the wall and 'Remain in Mexico? Well, I'm doing them."
 
I had heard one number at 10 THOUSAND per day. That's insane.

I'm not anti-immigration like most people but I am anti-mass immigration and having undocumented people in the country that aren't paying taxes and are essentially invisible.

The only real solution is to prop up the countries where the immigrants are flooding in from and/or reducing or eliminating welfare benefits.

My ideal solution would be to work with the Mexican and South American governments and installing almost a mini-American government there to help them build up their own countries and manage the aid money going there. People want to live in their own countries. They don't want to move or live illegal. Most do it to make money and live better lives. Don't give them a reason to move.
 
HereticBD said:
Perhaps, but how much of a winning message is it for his base, to basically copy Trump?

"Yeah, so you know all those racist Trump border initiatives y'all hated, like the wall and 'Remain in Mexico? Well, I'm doing them."
He will repackage it something like: US labour issues were addressed by my very equitable and inclusive border checks that brought in much needed man power and also kept criminals and gangs out. And we did it without compromising on americas position as the global leader in humanitarian practices themselves

But in reality he will literally do what Trump wanted to. Sorta like him and his team all first saying we will not take a covid vaccine that Trump has rushed to approve for his buddies at Pfizer, only to later go all out and full retard on vaccine policy.
 
HereticBD said:
Perhaps, but how much of a winning message is it for his base, to basically copy Trump?

"Yeah, so you know all those racist Trump border initiatives y'all hated, like the wall and 'Remain in Mexico? Well, I'm doing them."
mjfan23 said:
He will repackage it something like: US labour issues were addressed by my very equitable and inclusive border checks that brought in much needed man power and also kept criminals and gangs out. And we did it without compromising on americas position as the global leader in humanitarian practices themselves

But in reality he will literally do what Trump wanted to. Sorta like him and his team all first saying we will not take a covid vaccine that Trump has rushed to approve for his buddies at Pfizer, only to later go all out and full retard on vaccine policy.
It sounds like Trump's policy for what Biden wants done, the problem is Biden is not respected, so the Mexican president is demanding a lot.

Imagine them on a debate stage talking about the border. If this were to occur, Trump would say, "you took away my policy, realized it was good, and then implemented it while giving a bunch away a bunch of money to foreign countries and destabilizing our great cities in the process"

That being said, if Biden makes it do election day, I doubt he will do a debate, especially vs Trump
 
Is it to open the border, but only if they agree to be put to work and make awesome tacos and burritos for three years to gain citizenship?
I could get behind that.

Or im just hungry
 
Biden should hire Bannon, because that guy knows how to raise money to build a wall.
 
Mexico knows that it's got Biden in a tough spot. He can't put people on their side of the border without some kind of agreement. But Mexico knows that the GOP is going to hammer him on anything that he does. If he makes a deal, the GOP will say he got taken advantage of. If he doesn't make a deal, they'll say he doesn't want to do anything.

It's a lose-lose. So, Mexico is free to ask for the fucking moon and Biden can't accept it or reject it without the GOP weaponizing it against him. Made worse because it's an election year.
 
panamaican said:
Mexico knows that it's got Biden in a tough spot. He can't put people on their side of the border without some kind of agreement. But Mexico knows that the GOP is going to hammer him on anything that he does. If he makes a deal, the GOP will say he got taken advantage of. If he doesn't make a deal, they'll say he doesn't want to do anything.

It's a lose-lose. So, Mexico is free to ask for the fucking moon and Biden can't accept it or reject it without the GOP weaponizing it against him. Made worse because it's an election year.
It should be a lose/lose. Dummy Dems left it till election year. Bad strategy.
 
Natural Order said:
It should be a lose/lose. Dummy Dems left it till election year. Bad strategy.
I don't know if that's true. He put through the asylum ban last year. He continued the Trump-era policies of putting them back without a hearing. That policy continued until May '23. I'm not sure what else he could have done individually. He's tried to get Mexico to enforce it's southern border but they're not doing it.

Anything more would probably require Congress and despite control in many areas, the GOP hasn't put forward much on the deportation, enforcement side of things. We keep hearing about walls but very little about the actual process of deporting people.
 
panamaican said:
I don't know if that's true. He put through the asylum ban last year. He continued the Trump-era policies of putting them back without a hearing. That policy continued until May '23. I'm not sure what else he could have done individually. He's tried to get Mexico to enforce it's southern border but they're not doing it.

Anything more would probably require Congress and despite control in many areas, the GOP hasn't put forward much on the deportation, enforcement side of things. We keep hearing about walls but very little about the actual process of deporting people.
There's simply no foundational principle to the strategy. From either side, let alone in agreeance. National security is a literal "gotcha" strategy for the duopoly which is pretty gross.

The end of the day, I'm not sure what else Joe and team expected when their message from day 1 has been, "Send us everybody". That's toddler level virtue signaling and now you guys are paying the piper.
 
Natural Order said:
There's simply no foundational principle to the strategy. From either side, let alone in agreeance. National security is a literal "gotcha" strategy for the duopoly which is pretty gross.

The end of the day, I'm not sure what else Joe and team expected when their message from day 1 has been, "Send us everybody". That's toddler level virtue signaling and now you guys are paying the piper.
When was that their message?

No disrespect to you but I get tired of people saying that without putting forward the quotes. So, do me the favor of linking to the speech or message or whatever where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or whomever says "send us everybody" or whatever it is they said that conveys the same message.
 
panamaican said:
When was that their message?

No disrespect to you but I get tired of people saying that without putting forward the quotes. So, do me the favor of linking to the speech or message or whatever where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or whomever says "send us everybody" or whatever it is they said that conveys the same message.
Come on man...


 
