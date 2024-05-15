HOLA
Biden released a video today.
"Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then he hasn't shown up for a debate. "Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again. Well make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice. First pick the dates, Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays."
Trump responded on Truth Social:
Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can’t put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far. It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to “Catch on Fire.” I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there. “Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!”
Biden's terms were just the two of them and a moderator. No audience, and the microphones get automatically cut off when it is not their turn to speak. I predict epic dick tucking and a close to 0% chance these debates actually take place.
