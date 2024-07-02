Brigfa2 said: I don't like him because look how all Dagestanis represents the country they live in and some of them was born in Dagestan meanwhile Belal was born in the US and i've never heard of him representing the US. I'm not even an American but i hate ungrateful immigrants Click to expand...

Italians

Irish

Native Americans

Mexicans

German

Swedish

French

Dutch

Russian

Japanese

Chinese

Indians

Puerto Ricans

“I’m never going to shy away from representing my people.”

- Belal Muhammad

"For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless, there aren't a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag," - Belal Muhammad

"Especially, during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever and show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there." - Belal Muhammad

"Keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I'm going to do whatever I can," - Belal Muhammad

Since you're not American, let me break it down for you.Plenty of people in the US are incredibly proud of America or being an American but also proud of their ethnic heritage.The list goes on and on... It is quite literally a nation of immigrants.As an American... I can agree that I don't like people who come here and don't learn English, shit on our country, only represent their heritage (nothing else), don't give af about America, don't add to our economy or culture in a productive manner.Belal, however, is a proud Muslim and Palestinian born and raised in Chicago - given what his people are going through right now. I think it's perfectly fine and right for him to display support for his people and pride of his heritage.