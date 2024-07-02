  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Belal Muhammad Meet-n-Greet At Ice Cream Shop Has ALOT More Fans Than We Think

Belal gets a lot of hate in this forum, but fighters like him and obviously he has fans.

I was listening to a podcast a while back where someone was talking about Belal's progress over the years. Saying how much he has improved and how his pressure is "Khabib level" now - whatever that means.



I think he puts that 4th quarter pressure on Leon and makes it a tough night for him.
 
I don't like him because look how all Dagestanis represents the country they live in and some of them was born in Dagestan meanwhile Belal was born in the US and i've never heard of him representing the US. I'm not even an American but i hate ungrateful immigrants
 
They all remembered the name.

LOL at Belal drawing on the good hairline for the public appearance. It's cool that he went to the barber before this event. He cares about his fans.
 
Since you're not American, let me break it down for you.

Plenty of people in the US are incredibly proud of America or being an American but also proud of their ethnic heritage.
  • Italians
  • Irish
  • Native Americans
  • Mexicans
  • German
  • Swedish
  • French
  • Dutch
  • Russian
  • Japanese
  • Chinese
  • Indians
  • Puerto Ricans
The list goes on and on... It is quite literally a nation of immigrants.

As an American... I can agree that I don't like people who come here and don't learn English, shit on our country, only represent their heritage (nothing else), don't give af about America, don't add to our economy or culture in a productive manner.

Belal, however, is a proud Muslim and Palestinian born and raised in Chicago - given what his people are going through right now. I think it's perfectly fine and right for him to display support for his people and pride of his heritage.
“I’m never going to shy away from representing my people.”
- Belal Muhammad
“For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless, there aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag,” - Belal Muhammad
“Especially, during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever and show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there.” - Belal Muhammad
“Keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can,” - Belal Muhammad
not true, he rep usa but his ethnic people are getting killed, how can he shut up about that?
 
Honestly wouldn’t put it past the UFC or even Belal’s promotional team to hire actors.
You have a hard time in the niche MMA community finding people who likes this guy let alone a fan who would stand in line to meet him.
 
I'll go a lot of places if ice cream is involved. This is no indicator.
 
