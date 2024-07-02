They actually look like the standard UFC-fan nowadays lol.All hipsters and nerds, from the looks of it.
Belal gets a lot of hate in this forum, but fighters like him and obviously he has fans.
I was listening to a podcast a while back where someone was talking about Belal's progress over the years. Saying how much he has improved and how his pressure is "Khabib level" now - whatever that means.
I think he puts that 4th quarter pressure on Leon and makes it a tough night for him.
Since you're not American, let me break it down for you.I don't like him because look how all Dagestanis represents the country they live in and some of them was born in Dagestan meanwhile Belal was born in the US and i've never heard of him representing the US. I'm not even an American but i hate ungrateful immigrants
“I’m never going to shy away from representing my people.”
- Belal Muhammad
“For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless, there aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag,” - Belal Muhammad
“Especially, during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever and show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there.” - Belal Muhammad
“Keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can,” - Belal Muhammad
I don't like him because look how all Dagestanis represents the country they live in and some of them was born in Dagestan meanwhile Belal was born in the US and i've never heard of him representing the US. I'm not even an American but i hate ungrateful immigrants
not true, he rep usa but his ethnic people are getting killed, how can he shut up about that?