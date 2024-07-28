Belal Muhammad: "I'll fight Shavkat Rakhmonov, I can fight all these guys" [CLIFFS NOW INCLUDED]









- Says all the hate, the trolls and the jokes about him only fueled him and him and his team always believed in him and that's what's important



- Dedicates his win to Palestine, hope he can put a smile on their face and have them forget the suffering for one minute, and that he gets to eat what he wants now but they're starving over there, and hopes they become free one day



- Says it took him 3 years to get the rematch and did better than Colby and Usman while he's just a high school wrestler



- Says he'll fight Shavkat no problem



- Gets asked what it would takes to goes Past GSP's legacy, responds that beating the next generation of guy is what it takes, beating Shavkat, JDM, Garry. gives them credit and says that's what he needs to do



- Says some of his coach are with him since high school, and now they have a world champion



- Says he'll give a rematch to Leon in 3 years just like he did



- Wants to thank the UFC for the opportunity by being an active champ



