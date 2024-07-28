Belal Muhammad: "I'll fight Shavkat Rakhmonov, I can fight all these guys" [CLIFFS NOW INCLUDED]

- Says all the hate, the trolls and the jokes about him only fueled him and him and his team always believed in him and that's what's important

- Dedicates his win to Palestine, hope he can put a smile on their face and have them forget the suffering for one minute, and that he gets to eat what he wants now but they're starving over there, and hopes they become free one day

- Says it took him 3 years to get the rematch and did better than Colby and Usman while he's just a high school wrestler

- Says he'll fight Shavkat no problem

- Gets asked what it would takes to goes Past GSP's legacy, responds that beating the next generation of guy is what it takes, beating Shavkat, JDM, Garry. gives them credit and says that's what he needs to do

- Says some of his coach are with him since high school, and now they have a world champion

- Says he'll give a rematch to Leon in 3 years just like he did

- Wants to thank the UFC for the opportunity by being an active champ

Some other cliffs coming
 
Domitian said:
I hope he does fight Shavkat, and soon. Belal being an active champion is one of the possible bright spots of him winning the title.

He could even headline the Abu Dhabi card if Islam doesn't want too.
You know for a fact Dana's going to make that fight happen lol. He's going to do anything to make Belal get brutally finished.
 
6ixdog just h8 Belal cuz he a god-fearin' company man and him a reppin' di USA 🇺🇲

Maybe if mandem had sum #AmericanGumption demself dem wuld move outta muddah basement not be so miserable imma pray fi dem fam 🙏 ☝️
 
Seems he is saying all the things fans want to hear.

Denying an undeserved rematch, calling out the young contenders and not a random Diaz.

Hopefully he stays healthy and goes through with it. I think he beats JDM. Not so sure about Shavkat and Garry. Those two are big fellows.
 
Props to Belal for mentioning the hardest guys in the division. Leon kept pretty quiet about the contenders, while Belal calls them all out of the gate. I'd rather have a boring champ who takes on contenders than a boring champ who takes the "money" fights.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Seems he is saying all the things fans want to hear.

Denying an undeserved rematch, calling out the young contenders and not a random Diaz.

Hopefully he stays healthy and goes through with it. I think he beats JDM. Not so sure about Shavkat and Garry. Those two are big fellows.
I absolutley see him beating Garry. The guy couldnt even submit MVP
 
