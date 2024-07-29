Belal is boring? How come you guys all won’t stop talking about him then?

Belal winning the title against Leon generated more hype and chatter on Sherdog than Alex Periera winning against Jiri at UFC 303.



On one hand you guys call him boring and unskilled but on the other you can’t stop talking about him…



Which is it?



Just admit that Belal changed the game and deserves respect. He kept his head down till his name was called, talked shit to the UK crowd, cheered on Spain in front of the UK crowd at the presser, told Leon he’s head shot dead in his face twice, called him a pussy, didn’t flinch and then dominated the home town boy in route to taking what was rightfully his. He talked his shit and absolutely backed it up. What the fk more do you want the chap to do? Don’t forget Leon poked him in his eye 3 years ago and never gave him his rematch. He overcame all odds to get to that moment.



He just dominated the guy that beat THE guy. That’s why you guys can’t stop talking about him.



This is what MMA is all about, if you can’t appreciate what he did go watch boxing, BKFC or some street fights. No one cares about your complaining.



Belal is the one!