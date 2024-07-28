Belal beats Shavkat.

big franklin

big franklin

franklin
@Green
Joined
Apr 17, 2022
Messages
1,056
Reaction score
3,079
I swear MMA fans never learn.

After every Belal win it's always "He's definitely losing to X next".

Haters don't want to admit it but Belal is simply the best welterweight on the planet. Belal is not a master at anything but he's good at everything.

Probably his greatest strength is his high fight IQ and strong discipline. He's on a huge win streak and let's not forget that he's 36. He's the oldest fighter to win the WW belt.

I'm already seeing talks of him fighting Shavkat next. I actually think he matches up against Shavkat better than he does Leon.

Shavkat is an aggressive fighter who's dangerous both on the feet and on the ground.

However, Shavkat revealed flaws in his game in his last 2 bouts (especially against Geoff Neal). He takes a lot of damage and he relies heavily on his athleticism, which is not a viable long-term strategy.

Shavkat isn't a tactician like Leon, so I think Belal will figure him out pretty easily.

It's the perfect match-up to make: the ultimate decision machine vs. the ultimate finisher.

Belal got this via UD.
 
tenor.gif
 
The problem with undefeated fighters is… that nobody managed to defeat them yet. Belal might, but saying it is a certain thing is silly.
 
Belal was arguably saved by the final bell while getting the dog piss beaten out of him by a guy who was half asleep. He fought well most of the night and deserves that belt, but if Leon could reverse him several times, so can Shakvat. I don't see a clear path to victory for Belal in that fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
moreorless87
moreorless87

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,709
Messages
55,932,403
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top