Belal beats Shavkat.

I swear MMA fans never learn.



After every Belal win it's always "He's definitely losing to X next".



Haters don't want to admit it but Belal is simply the best welterweight on the planet. Belal is not a master at anything but he's good at everything.



Probably his greatest strength is his high fight IQ and strong discipline. He's on a huge win streak and let's not forget that he's 36. He's the oldest fighter to win the WW belt.



I'm already seeing talks of him fighting Shavkat next. I actually think he matches up against Shavkat better than he does Leon.



Shavkat is an aggressive fighter who's dangerous both on the feet and on the ground.



However, Shavkat revealed flaws in his game in his last 2 bouts (especially against Geoff Neal). He takes a lot of damage and he relies heavily on his athleticism, which is not a viable long-term strategy.



Shavkat isn't a tactician like Leon, so I think Belal will figure him out pretty easily.



It's the perfect match-up to make: the ultimate decision machine vs. the ultimate finisher.



Belal got this via UD.