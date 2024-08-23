Social Australian Court Rule Self-Identified "Women" Can Access Women Only Apps/Services

Orgasmo

Orgasmo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 13, 2013
Messages
13,099
Reaction score
5,354
The Federal Court found that although Roxanne Tickle had not been directly discriminated against, she was a victim of indirect discrimination - which refers to when a decision disadvantages a person with a particular attribute - and ordered the app to pay her A$10,000 ($6,700; £5,100) plus costs.

It’s a landmark ruling when it comes to gender identity, and at the very heart of the case was the ever more contentious question: what is a woman?

In 2021, Tickle downloaded “Giggle for Girls”, an app marketed as an online refuge where women could share their experiences in a safe space, and where men were not allowed.

In order to gain access, she had to upload a selfie to prove she was a woman, which was assessed by gender recognition software designed to screen out men.

However, seven months later - after successfully joining the platform - her membership was revoked.

As someone who identifies as a woman, Tickle claimed she was legally entitled to use services meant for women, and that she was discriminated against based on her gender identity.

She sued the social media platform, as well as its CEO Sall Grover, and sought damages amounting to A$200,000, claiming that “persistent misgendering” by Grover had prompted “constant anxiety and occasional suicidal thoughts”.

“Grover’s public statements about me and this case have been distressing, demoralising, embarrassing, draining and hurtful. This has led to individuals posting hateful comments towards me online and indirectly inciting others to do the same,” Tickle said in an affidavit.

Giggle’s legal team argued throughout the case that sex is a biological concept.
Click to expand...

<DisgustingHHH>

www.bbc.com

Australian court rules in case that asked 'what is a woman'?

Roxanne Tickle has won a landmark case which questioned who can legally claim to be a woman.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
More biological men intruding in women's only spaces and demanding to be let in.
 
Thank God they tried to stop him/her using an app.

Many innocent women could have been killed or worse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International India’s supreme court to rule on new penal code permitting marital rape
Replies
0
Views
130
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,813
Messages
56,077,056
Members
175,065
Latest member
MRudi

Share this page

Back
Top