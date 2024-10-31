After traveling to different countries for several years and meeting/dating people from all over the planet, I've found that Americans, particularly women, seem to be much more fixated on politics/social issues and gender/race. Americans are way too politicized, and they obsess over race.



For this reason I've found myself being less keen on meeting American women, because they make everything about race or gender or colonialism or which side of the political spectrum you're on. It gets annoying when it's constantly brought up.



But in the past few weeks I started to see an American woman and I was quickly reminded of why I haven't been dating Americans.



It was nice for a bit but soon when she talked, everything was "white people this" or "patriarchy that." We would play music and she would turn it into a discussion about how colonialism or how white people appropriate culture and music.

If I would disagree with her on something, it would be because I'm a man so I wouldn't get it. Or it would be, "Of course you'd say that because you're a man." Which to me sounds like a sexist thing to say.



She would ask me about my friends or past dating experiences and she had to know their race. Why this matters I don't know.



She was at first hesitant to get physically close to me despite saying that she wanted to and when I asked her about it, she told me it's because she can't trust men (implying I could rape her or hurt her). I told her if she thinks I'm the kind of guy who would commit rape, she shouldn't hang out with me. Her response was "we live in a patriarchy." She was like a recording of woke catch phrases. I had a chuckle when she told me she respects Islam.



We ended up sort of hooking up, and she wanted me to ask her for consent for every step of escalation. Which I did, because I honestly wasn't too bothered by that because I respect people's boundaries. And she said "yes" but I say we "sort of" had sex because she stopped me mid way after a couple minutes. But once again, I'm cool with it because I respect boundaries.



She later got upset about the fact that we had sex because while she liked it, she didn't "really want it" as if it was my fault that we had sex. She said that she's allowed to change her mind and I had to remind her that she gave me consent. I'm now a bit worried she might be the type to retract her consent after the fact... luckily this didn't happen in the US and I don't live there anymore.



This obviously left a bad taste in my mouth and I told her that perhaps we could be platonic friends but I don't want to see her anymore romantically. She didn't take it too well and projected a lot of assumptions about me like how I just wanted to sleep with her and now that's done, I'm not interested in her. She couldn't fathom that it's responses like that is exactly the reason why I don't want to see her anymore. But no, it's because of the patriarchy and men viewing women as sexual objects, which is funny because I barely consider what we did as "sex." She also told me that I don't like women with opinions who challenge me. I just had to laugh at that.



This is all the more ridiculous because myself, and anybody who knows me, would consider me quite progressive. I'm quite far from "patriarchal" and I much prefer women who are liberal and independent, which is why I tend to date women from developed western countries rather than those from traditional cultures. I never had a European women say these things to me. But perhaps Americans have become so politicized that if you're not in complete agreement with them, they automatically assume you're on the other side.



Cliffs:

1) Met an American woman who's a woke feminist warrior against white men and the patriarchy.

2) She seemed to obsess over race and gender issues because she couldn't stop talking about this shit.

3) We hooked up and she told me she didn't "really want to have sex" even though she gave me verbal consent.

4) Basically told me a man born out of the patriarchy just wanted her for sex.



Obviously not all Americans are like this, but I find these type much more common among Americans than Europeans. Have you guys found this to be true in your experience as well?



I'm going back to dating European hotties and never looking back.