Media Aspinall: nothing but undisputed title fight next

www.mmafighting.com

Tom Aspinall only open to undisputed title fight next: ‘I won’t do anything else’

Tom Aspinall makes it clear he’s only interested in competing for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in his next fight. There won’t be any more interim title defenses.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

"I don’t know what’s happening [next],” Aspinall told MMA Fighting. “That’s kind of out of my hands. All I know is my next fight’s going to be for an undisputed title. That’s it. I won’t do anything else.

“My next fight, I’ll fight anybody as always, as I’ve done throughout my whole career — you can ask any of the UFC matchmakers that — but right now, I’m the best UFC heavyweight in the world and I’m fighting for an undisputed title next.”

Hespect.
 
Jones & Stipe should be ashamed of themselves. Jon is holding up the division clinging to glory by not relinquishing the belt. He’s ducking the interim champ to fight a man with 0 wins over the current UFC roster.

Stipe has been inactive for 3+ years and should have enough sense to retire. He was brutally KO’d by Ngannou and he sounds like Boomhauer from King of The Hill when he talks.
 
burningspear said:
tom is getting awful whiny
Jones has held onto the belt for 18 months and is planning to fight an irrelevant old timer coming off a loss while the best HW in the world rots and Jones limp wrists whether he is going to retire or hold the division up for longer.

The record for defenses is 4, Tom is 31 and in his prime time to smash some all time records. Waiting potentially years drastically impacts that and it would definitely be difficult to not be annoyed. Dude just wants a shot at being the actual champ and getting some real defenses in.

Would he be the HW GOAT? Who knows or cares, he just deserves the ability to try.
 
Worthless argument.

Just keep fighting and build your name.

These guys gotta think of being the next big thing instead of chasing others. How did conor become a star? He built his brand.

Jones sitting out and waiting for stipe, an alleged goat heavyweight that no one speaks about, will only tarnish jones.
 
TrueBias said:
Worthless argument.

Just keep fighting and build your name.

These guys gotta think of being the next big thing instead of chasing others. How did conor become a star? He built his brand.

Jones sitting out and waiting for stipe, an alleged goat heavyweight that no one speaks about, will only tarnish jones.
Connor didn't have to endlessly defend an interim belt though. He became the big thing because he rightly got the chance to unify the belts immediately, then got to cherry pick a second belt.
 
Aspinall should never have had to defend his interim title in the first place.

Jones is just the punchline in a bad joke now. Can't wait to read 5 more pages of idiots trying to justify the Stipe/Jon fight being legit.
 
CJrider said:
Enjoy sitting on the shelf for 14 months.

I sure hope Jones retires instead of keeping this BS going after the Stipe fight.
Highly unlikely, but i hope for some reason Jones loses to Stipe. Be it a KO, or even a DQ like he should have got in the Smith fight.
 
TrueBias said:
Worthless argument.

Just keep fighting and build your name.

These guys gotta think of being the next big thing instead of chasing others. How did conor become a star? He built his brand.

Jones sitting out and waiting for stipe, an alleged goat heavyweight that no one speaks about, will only tarnish jones.
Dude he's literally KO'ed everyone within the top 10 except for Gane and Almeida. There's literally no one left for him to fight. Almeida fight won't happen anytime soon as he just got starched by Blaydes, the one who Tom just starched. This leaves only Gane or Jon as the only options for him and Tom has no interest in givng Gane a TS right now so it's basically the real belt or nothing at this point.
 
Are the people criticizing Aspinall just being trolls or contrarians?
 
I don't think it's a good choice; it would be better to request another interim defense, stay active, and keep earning money.
 
ricains_cretins said:
We can't blame him, if I were him I would avoid Gane too.
He already tried to fight Gane showing up to France for one of his fights and Gane shot it down saying it didn't make sense for him. So if anyone was avoiding anyone it was ciryl
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
I don't think it's a good choice; it would be better to request another interim defense, stay active, and keep earning money.
Aspinall will stay fight ready, guaranteed.

Almeida doesn't deserve any kind of title shot, and Gane is due to fight Volkov. He's already beaten Blaydes, Volkov, Spivac, Pavlovich and Tybura. You think he should fight someone outside the top 10 just for a payday instead of waiting for the fight he's earned already?

In a perfect world, Stipe doesn't make the Jones fight and Big Tom is just standing there with a shit-eating grin from ear-to-ear.

Dana cries. The rest of the MMA world, when they get the news that Tom is in...

burningspear said:
tom is getting awful whiny
How is he whiny? All he said is his next fight is for the undisputed belt. Which is true anyway you spin it. Whether Jones or Stipe continue fighting or retire, Tom is fighting for that title. Either vs the winner, or vs whomever the next contender is. He did his talk of defending the interim belt, now he shouldn't take any other fight.
 
AMAZINGUFC said:
I don't think it's a good choice; it would be better to request another interim defense, stay active, and keep earning money.
Bend over, you mean? fuck that
 
