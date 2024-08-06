Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 7,967
- Reaction score
- 8,235
Tom Aspinall only open to undisputed title fight next: ‘I won’t do anything else’
Tom Aspinall makes it clear he’s only interested in competing for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in his next fight. There won’t be any more interim title defenses.
www.mmafighting.com
"I don’t know what’s happening [next],” Aspinall told MMA Fighting. “That’s kind of out of my hands. All I know is my next fight’s going to be for an undisputed title. That’s it. I won’t do anything else.
“My next fight, I’ll fight anybody as always, as I’ve done throughout my whole career — you can ask any of the UFC matchmakers that — but right now, I’m the best UFC heavyweight in the world and I’m fighting for an undisputed title next.”
Hespect.