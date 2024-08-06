Jones has held onto the belt for 18 months and is planning to fight an irrelevant old timer coming off a loss while the best HW in the world rots and Jones limp wrists whether he is going to retire or hold the division up for longer.The record for defenses is 4, Tom is 31 and in his prime time to smash some all time records. Waiting potentially years drastically impacts that and it would definitely be difficult to not be annoyed. Dude just wants a shot at being the actual champ and getting some real defenses in.Would he be the HW GOAT? Who knows or cares, he just deserves the ability to try.