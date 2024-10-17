Hard agree with Arman here. Islam is just a Typical wrestler "boxer" who is in trouble once you defend a couple of his takedowns, he has little chain wrestling compared to Khabib and will giveup half way on the takedown secondly his control and top pressure is nowhere near Khabib and has been easily reversed and in positions(Porier's switch) where Khabib looked like a steel wall. and worst of all he has a much weaker Chin. Khabib had an encyclopedia of ways to take you down will not give a fuck if you defend it hell keep on you and chain 5 takedown at once until he gets your ass down and either you stay down for the round or it takes so much energy to escape that you arms and legs are now heavy and fucked from fatigue. My verdict



Islam:

Striking: 8/10

Takedowns: 7/10

Control: 4/10

Submissions: 9.5/10(Sumbitting Olivera)

Chin: 6/10

TOTAL: 34.5



Khabib:

Striking 5/10

Takedowns: 9.5/10

Control: 10/10

Submissions: 9/10

Chin: 8.5/10

TOTAL: 42



I thank you all in advance for the upcoming praise of my analysis