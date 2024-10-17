Media Arman: "Islam is good but he is no Khabib"

The Poirier fight (and Volk) made this pretty evident.

Nobody else on that team has anywhere near Khabib's top control. Usman and Umar are less vulnerable than Islam though because they are such great kickers they keep the fight at the distance without risky boxing exchanges not to mention Islam's chin has been checked.
 
Hard agree with Arman here. Islam is just a Typical wrestler "boxer" who is in trouble once you defend a couple of his takedowns, he has little chain wrestling compared to Khabib and will giveup half way on the takedown secondly his control and top pressure is nowhere near Khabib and has been easily reversed and in positions(Porier's switch) where Khabib looked like a steel wall. and worst of all he has a much weaker Chin. Khabib had an encyclopedia of ways to take you down will not give a fuck if you defend it hell keep on you and chain 5 takedown at once until he gets your ass down and either you stay down for the round or it takes so much energy to escape that you arms and legs are now heavy and fucked from fatigue. My verdict

Islam:
Striking: 8/10
Takedowns: 7/10
Control: 4/10
Submissions: 9.5/10(Sumbitting Olivera)
Chin: 6/10
TOTAL: 34.5

Khabib:
Striking 5/10
Takedowns: 9.5/10
Control: 10/10
Submissions: 9/10
Chin: 8.5/10
TOTAL: 42

I thank you all in advance for the upcoming praise of my analysis
 
I’m so fucking hyped for this fight. Sick wrestling scrambles will be guaranteed and some slick kickboxing. Both their striking has come a long way.
 
Just going to enjoy the fight and appreciate it for greatness and what it is, thanks Arman for pointing out the obvious and attempting to get under Islam skin.
 
