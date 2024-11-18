Are these the best fighters in each division? (post UFC 309)

jackleeb said: fedor - lost a shit ton after his prime in 2010

anderson silva - lost a shit ton after his prime in 2012

mighty mouse - lost to henry cejudo





heavyweight jones > lhw jones, so only the best version of jones is included



below 145 is not considered because being under 145 lbs is kinda wild Click to expand...

Makes no sense, you're citing fighters losing after their prime as why they can't be the best. Will Khazmat have the "best wrestling" (sample size isn't even large enough to claim tha) when he is 70 years old?The mighty mouse thing makes even less sense. You're saying because he lost to Henry Cejudo he is not the best 125 pounder, even though most people thought he won that fight - yet the majority of people you listed all have losses?Jon Jones is not better as a heavyweight...he's likely not in his prime, and has only beaten one heavyweight worth talking about.What's next, Daniel Cormier can't be better than Alex because he lost to Jon Jones? I'm seriously worried about what people on sherdog do for a living, it can't be anything remotely white collared.