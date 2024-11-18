Are these the best fighters in each division? (post UFC 309)

jackleeb
145 - Featherweight:
- Topuria (best mma boxer)
155 - Lightweight:
- Makhachev (well-rounded like Shavkat and GSP)
- Khabib (best mma wrestling like Khamzat)
170 - Welterweight:
- Shavkat (well-rounded like Makhachev and GSP)
- GSP (well-rounded like Makhachev and Shavkat)
185 - Middleweight:
- Khamzat (best mma wrestling like Khabib)
205 - Light Heavyweight:
- Pereira (best mma striker)
265 - Heavyweight:
- Aspinall (speed)
- Ngannou (power)
- Jones (variety of attacks, fight IQ)
