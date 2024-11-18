  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Are these the best fighters in each division? (post UFC 309)

145 - Featherweight:
- Topuria (best mma boxer)

155 - Lightweight:
- Makhachev (well-rounded like Shavkat and GSP)
- Khabib (best mma wrestling like Khamzat)

170 - Welterweight:
- Shavkat (well-rounded like Makhachev and GSP)
- GSP (well-rounded like Makhachev and Shavkat)

185 - Middleweight:
- Khamzat (best mma wrestling like Khabib)

205 - Light Heavyweight:
- Pereira (best mma striker)

265 - Heavyweight:
- Aspinall (speed)
- Ngannou (power)
- Jones (variety of attacks, fight IQ)
 
I dont get it if it's all-time then why on earth is Jones considered a HW and where are the goat candidates.

and why isn't below 145 considered? Because you can't put Umar up there yet, lol. Obvious intentions here..
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I dont get it if it's all-time then why on earth is Jones considered a HW and where are the goat candidates.

and why isn't below 145 considered? Because you can't put Umar up there yet, lol. Obvious intentions here..
fedor:
- lost a shit ton after his prime in 2010
- only 6 ft tall, would lose to jones or aspinall or ngannou

anderson silva:
- lost a shit ton after his prime in 2012
- lost to izzy and jake paul
- 0 wrestling, 2024 khamzat would beat prime silva

mighty mouse:
- lost to henry cejudo


heavyweight jones > lhw jones, so only the best version of jones is included

below 145 is not considered because being under 145 lbs is kinda wild
 
jackleeb said:
fedor - lost a shit ton after his prime in 2010
anderson silva - lost a shit ton after his prime in 2012
mighty mouse - lost to henry cejudo


heavyweight jones > lhw jones, so only the best version of jones is included

below 145 is not considered because being under 145 lbs is kinda wild
Makes no sense, you're citing fighters losing after their prime as why they can't be the best. Will Khazmat have the "best wrestling" (sample size isn't even large enough to claim tha) when he is 70 years old?

The mighty mouse thing makes even less sense. You're saying because he lost to Henry Cejudo he is not the best 125 pounder, even though most people thought he won that fight - yet the majority of people you listed all have losses?

Jon Jones is not better as a heavyweight...he's likely not in his prime, and has only beaten one heavyweight worth talking about.

What's next, Daniel Cormier can't be better than Alex because he lost to Jon Jones? I'm seriously worried about what people on sherdog do for a living, it can't be anything remotely white collared.
 
jackleeb said:
fedor:
- lost a shit ton after his prime in 2010
- only 6 ft tall, would lose to jones or aspinall or ngannou

anderson silva:
- lost a shit ton after his prime in 2012
- lost to izzy and jake paul
- 0 wrestling, 2024 khamzat would beat prime silva

mighty mouse:
- lost to henry cejudo


heavyweight jones > lhw jones, so only the best version of jones is included

below 145 is not considered because being under 145 lbs is kinda wild
So losing past prime takes you out of the conversation but guys who are still in their prime are in th conversation?
 
Hellowhosthat said:
So losing past prime takes you out of the conversation but guys who are still in their prime are in th conversation?
being out of prime happens to everyone. father time.

the best is to know when it's time and hang them up.

example:
many considered tony ferguson the one to beat khabib.
but after his loss to justin gaethje in may 2020, he went on a record 8 losing streak.

tony's skillset and legacy and invincibility is forever tarnished, just like how fedor and silva are not the perfect fighters we used to think of them
 
Koala said:
The current best is the UFC champ
The all-time bests are well known: Fedor at HW, Jones at LHW, Silva at MW, GSP at WW, Khabib at LW, Aldo at FW, Cruz at BW and Johnson at FLW
i didn't say "greatest", which is based on resume.
i said "best", which is who would win in a fight, prime for prime.


- aspinall or jones or ngannou would beat prime fedor
- jones is the best lhw, but hw jones would obviously beat lhw jones
- prime silva would lose to 2024 khamzat
- topuria would beat prime aldo, just like mcgregor KO'd him stiff
 
