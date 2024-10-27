From Casual POV, Could Dagestan and Chechen dominance make UFC viewership drop?

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 25, 2014
Messages
3,016
Reaction score
2,458
Dagestan, Chechyna and basically everyone from the North Caucacus and Central Asia region to the lesser extent (they are all cousins ethnic wise).

All fighters have seen the Khabib vs Conor incident and i would imagine they are always very careful in approaching with their opponent who won’t tolerate any bullshit.

As with Pereira and Merab’s case, I strongy suspect many fighters would want to avoid fighting them for the sake of their careers like what happen in the Lightweight division when Khabib and Islam made all the US fan favourites look like amatuers and killed off all their auras.

Bantamweight - Umar
Featherweight - Evloev
Lightweight - Machachev
Welterweight - Shavkat
Middleweight - Khamzat
Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev

The only reason why the Heavyweight, Featherweight and Bantam have entertainment and dramas outside the octafon that produce hype $$$ is because they’re not from North Caucacus and aren’t champs yet…on top of that,

What does Dana geniunely think about this?
 
Last edited:
I don’t think so. People still watch American sports which are predominantly dominated by African Americans.
 
UFC has enough money I want to see the best compete and the best win. Not happy to see Max and Rob lose tonight but fuck the UFC's viewership, the hardcore will take back the sport.
 
I literally don't care if anyone watches this shit. The sport of MMA isn't going anywhere, and if viewership plummets and the UFC folds, there will still be fights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jon!
International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO
2 3
Replies
45
Views
3K
Rawex
Rawex
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Replies
13
Views
1K
TITS
TITS
T
UFC Fights to make after Cannonier vs Imavov
Replies
15
Views
852
svmr_db
svmr_db

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,689
Messages
56,406,968
Members
175,203
Latest member
claypool97

Share this page

Back
Top