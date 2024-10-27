From Casual POV, Could Dagestan and Chechen dominance make UFC viewership drop?

Dagestan, Chechyna and basically everyone from the North Caucacus and Central Asia region to the lesser extent (they are all cousins ethnic wise).



All fighters have seen the Khabib vs Conor incident and i would imagine they are always very careful in approaching with their opponent who won’t tolerate any bullshit.



As with Pereira and Merab’s case, I strongy suspect many fighters would want to avoid fighting them for the sake of their careers like what happen in the Lightweight division when Khabib and Islam made all the US fan favourites look like amatuers and killed off all their auras.



Bantamweight - Umar

Featherweight - Evloev

Lightweight - Machachev

Welterweight - Shavkat

Middleweight - Khamzat

Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev



The only reason why the Heavyweight, Featherweight and Bantam have entertainment and dramas outside the octafon that produce hype $$$ is because they’re not from North Caucacus and aren’t champs yet…on top of that,



What does Dana geniunely think about this?