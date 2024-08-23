Anyone else think Jones will look bad against Stipe?

Jon looked pretty goofy on the feet against Gane, arguably lost to Reyes and Santos in his two fights prior, he's pillowfisted and Stipe, albeit 42, can wrestle.



I see a glorified sparring match and terrible looking fight with both guys showing up to get paid where Jon just kicks at Stipe's knees from the outside, most likely winning a boring and ugly decision... and people saying, "This is the GOAT?", the guy who cheated his whole career, looked like crap against a 42 year old, wouldn't fight the real HW champ, Dana turning red making excuses ect.



Just as sad as us not getting to see Jon getting blown out by Aspinall, will be us not being able to see Stipe getting blown out by Aspinall demonstrating how much better he can do it than Jon as both Jon and Stipe will be heading for the hills to avoid that fight.



Jon's tainting his legacy here because he's drawn attention to the world the fact that this move to HW is a scam and he's not willing to fight the best which is laughable considering this whole GOAT narrative Dana and Jon are screaming about. He's sacraficing some of that legacy for a final payout and it may backfire.