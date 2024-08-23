Anyone else think Jones will look bad against Stipe?

Jon looked pretty goofy on the feet against Gane, arguably lost to Reyes and Santos in his two fights prior, he's pillowfisted and Stipe, albeit 42, can wrestle.

I see a glorified sparring match and terrible looking fight with both guys showing up to get paid where Jon just kicks at Stipe's knees from the outside, most likely winning a boring and ugly decision... and people saying, "This is the GOAT?", the guy who cheated his whole career, looked like crap against a 42 year old, wouldn't fight the real HW champ, Dana turning red making excuses ect.

Just as sad as us not getting to see Jon getting blown out by Aspinall, will be us not being able to see Stipe getting blown out by Aspinall demonstrating how much better he can do it than Jon as both Jon and Stipe will be heading for the hills to avoid that fight.

Jon's tainting his legacy here because he's drawn attention to the world the fact that this move to HW is a scam and he's not willing to fight the best which is laughable considering this whole GOAT narrative Dana and Jon are screaming about. He's sacraficing some of that legacy for a final payout and it may backfire.
 
Not really.
Stipe looked awful against Ngannou.
He was slow and weak.
And this was 4 years ago.
He also looked pretty bad in his last Cormier fight, but managed to get a win.

I remember watching Stipe's JRE episode and when it came to training to prefered to talk about everything else, but not training.



so true, TS. Jones got KOED stiff last 5 fights no idea how he managed to win them
He didn't, the judges did for him
 
I hate to give a serious reply to a @justmark sock puppet thread, but I'm about 50/50 on Stipey feeding Jon to the canvas. If Stipey can avoid the teeps and eyepokes, Jon might just get sent to the shadow realm.
 
I hope Stipe knocks him dead <GinJuice>Then he knocks Tom out dead and finally Poatan gets knocked dead by StipeGoat <SelenaWow>
 
If this fight happens, I think it will be a slow paced and kinda shit fight.
 
Minus the Gane fight (because Gane's ground game is abysmal), he hasn't looked good in his last 2 fights at LHW (Reyes / Santos), and he's 4 years older now.

Stipe is old as shit too, and he got destroyed in his last fight... but who knows... anything can happen in MMA.


That will be fucking hilarious and poetic if Stipe finds a way to beat Jones though, and decides to fight Aspinall after.
 
This is a lose lose for Jones. If he smashes Stipe, it just proves Stipe is way past his prime and has no business fighting for the HW belt after a 4 year layoff and 45 years old. If its a close fight that goes to a decision, it just proves Jones is washed up just like he was when he fought Thiago and Reyes.
 
Jones is a mess - he’s not a top fighter anymore and that’s fine he’s earned the right to retire
 
