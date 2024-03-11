Antibiotics don’t lose fights “St Denis”

www.sherdog.com

Benoit St. Denis Claims Pre-Fight Antiobiotics Hindered Performance at UFC 299

If it seems like Benoit St. Denis faded in the second round of his fight at UFC 299, there may have been a good reason for that.
Antibiotics don’t make you get knocked out
Antibiotics could be a reason not to fight but
If you have an infection, you owe it to your opponent to tell him or endure and stfu about it

To blame getting knocked out on taking them is not cool
If you can’t bring it up before a fight, don’t bring it up when you lose
So an undiagnosed, mystery “infection” is the reason you lost after you won the 1st round ?

Meh
 
He was doing great according to the announcers, who couldn't stop saying how relentless and pressuring and active he was, up until the very moment he was flat on his back knocked out. So apparently there wasn't some shift in performance from r1 to r2 or the announcers would have picked up on it right? Instead of trying to build him up for every second of the fight...
 
The infection itself definitely affected his stamina.

While lots of fighters have fought and won during illness, he wasn't ready for the step up in competition. He had great opportunities in R1 but failed to capitalize.
 
Antibiotics make you dominate the first round and lose in the later round. It is proven. Just ask staph fighter Kevin Lee

rmuilyv7-720.jpg
 
Guy had a really good 1st round, looked to get a little too over excited about it, got sloppy, ate a clean shot from arguably the best boxer in the division.

IMO he didn’t need to come out and say this.
 
Not really - if that’s the case then why fight? Why not disclose it?
It’s not like he is saying “hey my elbow has flesh exposed”
Don’t get knocked out and make excuses like a Brazilian is what im
Saying
 
A lot of fighters get staph during training camps or go into fights with an injury. Nobody cares. Fight showed he isn't at that level yet. His striking is mediocre and needs a lot of work
 
It could make you perform less but if you are going to release a statement you HAVE to start it with "this is not an excuse" "I lost fair and square"
 
Either take the fignt and don't say anything or cancel. He's not near popular enough to sound like Nog or Gracie.
 
I hate fighters who make excuses. Shit is lame as fuck and they lose stock in my eyes when they do that.
 
He looked gassed starting round 2. Now that could have been because he went balls out to get Dustin out of there, but if he had staph i'm sure that didn't help either.
 
