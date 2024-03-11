Antibiotics don’t lose fights “St Denis”

Vampire life
Benoit St. Denis Claims Pre-Fight Antiobiotics Hindered Performance at UFC 299
If it seems like Benoit St. Denis faded in the second round of his fight at UFC 299, there may have been a good reason for that.
Antibiotics don’t make you get knocked out
Antibiotics could be a reason not to fight but
If you have an infection, you owe it to your opponent to tell him or endure and stfu about it
To blame getting knocked out on taking them is not cool
If you can’t bring it up before a fight, don’t bring it up when you lose
So an undiagnosed, mystery “infection” is the reason you lost after you won the 1st round ?
