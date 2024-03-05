Yes, Strickland will get the belt back. Either he does, or Izzy gets it backI think it has been made pretty clear that the UFC and especially Dana, does not like dealing with DDP.Not that DDP has done anything wrong- it's absolutely his right to refuse quick turnarounds... even more so when he's CHAMP.But, I think we all know that Dana likes yes-men. I reckon they'll try to make DDP vs Izzy happen, and then if DDP wins then they book him against Strickland in a rematch... with UFC hoping either Izzy or Strickland beats DDP.