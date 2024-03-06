Kowboy On Sherdog said:











After extending his finish streak to five with a brutal-head kick knockout over



As one of the biggest stars of the sport, Poirier had to seriously consider why he would accept the booking against a dangerous up-and-comer. While he almost knew all along that he would accept the booking, Poirier found motivation in the need to test himself.



“I was more surprised when they offered it to me,” he told



“I thought deeply about it before coming to training camp and when I committed to this fight. And the answer to all those questions is, to test myself. Thirty fights in the UFC, let me fight this young man who has fire in his eyes, he’s a young lion who’s finishing people. Let me put myself in front of his guy and see what happens. I know I still have it but I wanna prove it to myself.”



While he has been a perennial top contender at 155 pounds, undisputed gold has evaded Poirier despite two title shots. “The Diamond” isn’t desperate for a shot right now and wants to solely focus on Saturday’s challenge. With a career spanning over 15 years already, Poirier also acknowledges that the show is nearing its end. Despite his immense love for the sport, which takes away a part of him almost every time he competes, Poirier can’t choose it over his loved ones.



Very neat insight -- it can't be easy to get up for a fight against BSD if you're Poirier -- that's no knock on BSD either. You have a guy that has fought for the title mutliple times and competed against the biggest stars the sport has ever seen going up against an up and comer that has only been doing MMA for 6 years; what sort of flames is this new challenger going to ignite for Dustin? I give him props for accepting this fight.