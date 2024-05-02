News Anthony Smith: "Stupid fans don't understand my analysis"

World Ultimate Fighting Entertainment
Some of it is the position I put myself in as being an analyst, right? The fans are stupid, they are. You guys write an article and they don't read the article. They just read the headline and just make up the rest in their head. If they actually read it, almost everything I say makes a lot of sense. Every once in a while maybe I have some crazy takes, but it's not that often. Honestly, me and my friends play a game, "What kind of crazy shit can I say to see what the fans will say."
DC's loud ass out there said the exact same thing [about Pereira] and nobody said shit. But as soon as I say it, because I'm still competing they have a problem with it... The fighters know I'm speaking the truth.
If stupid fans think what they say is dumb, he should check himself before he wreck himself.
 
Yeah nice have your cake eating it too scenario.
 
simpsons-everyones.gif
 
He sure likes digging that hole lol

If he wasn’t that stoopid, it would be more irritating than comedic
 
Can someone use Chatgpt to generate what an Anthony Smith fan looks like? They must be a rare and soon to be extinct species.
 
He is not lying about Alex but he shouldn't say it. He is an active competitor and Alex is in his weight class. It just doesn't come off correctly. Even if they fought each other; Smith doesn't have the takedown threat to bother Alex. He will get lit up.
 
Who in the back decided it was a good idea to give this guy a desk job? Like I don’t think a single person on earth who would go “wow you know Anthony smith is a guy whose opinion the world really needs to hear!”

His stupid little desk job turned him from a somewhat likeable dude to one of the most insufferable people currently on the roster
 
BjPenn2017 said:
Who in the back decided it was a good idea to give this guy a desk job? Like I don’t think a single person on earth who would go “wow you know Anthony smith is a guy whose opinion the world really needs to hear!”

His stupid little desk job turned him from a somewhat likeable dude to one of the most insufferable people currently on the roster
I would rather know what Ja Rule thinks about Alex Poatan.
 
NoSmilez said:
He is not lying about Alex but he shouldn't say it. He is an active competitor and Alex is in his weight class. It just doesn't come off correctly. Even if they fought each other; Smith doesn't have the takedown threat to bother Alex. He will get lit up.
Jan should have. Didn't play out that way through.
 
I greatly respect veterans of the sport, and if they have a unique perspective on a subject based on their experience I am very much willing to listen... for a bit.

But its on them to learn how to effectively articulate their opinions, and learn brevity is the soul of wit... in other words, be brief, TLDR, or keep it interesting or GTFO.

Smith I have respect for as a fighter, but he needs to learn how to more effectively articulate his opinions.
 
Anthony is still a young gun for his weight.
If he didn't throw punches and went for relentless takedowns into RNC, and practiced with Chimaev and Darren Till, he could take over the division. War Lion heart.
 
