Anthony Smith Down to Try New Sport

Ariel asks some tough q's stirrin' up drama like Nina as usual fam but dis tayum kinda slick I rate it famCliff if y'all ain't really care fi watch ting:-Ariel asks Anthony Smith "Yo fam you finna try slaps?"-Anthony Smith him say "nah fam..."-Arial: "Fr fam? Not even once fr?-"yeah maybe iono prolly but I might flinch on the real fam MMA mandem trained to not get him definitely bare knuckle box tho my guy I rate that"-Ariel: