How big of mismatch is Anthony Smith vs Alex Pereira?

The other thread is mostly shitting on Smith so I'm curious: How big of a mistmatch is this? I think Smith is out of his prime but even Prime Anthony Smith wouldn't last too long against Alex and holy shit the guy has 11 knock out losses. He is pretty decent on the ground but idk, I don't see him as strong as Jan who was able to get Alex on the ground. Smith doesn't look like the type who'd muscle Alex Pereira.

Is it this a massive mis match or you'd be surprised?