How big of mismatch is Anthony Smith vs Alex Pereira?

The other thread is mostly shitting on Smith so I'm curious: How big of a mistmatch is this? I think Smith is out of his prime but even Prime Anthony Smith wouldn't last too long against Alex and holy shit the guy has 11 knock out losses. He is pretty decent on the ground but idk, I don't see him as strong as Jan who was able to get Alex on the ground. Smith doesn't look like the type who'd muscle Alex Pereira.
Is it this a massive mis match or you'd be surprised?
 
Yeah I don’t know what Smith is smoking. Best case scenario is he talks himself into a title shot and speeds up his onset of dementia by 5 years for a few hundred grand
 
TerraRayzing said:
Just go rewatch Smith vs Rakič and how Smith reacted to leg kicks... - Free win for Pereira...
 
So remember like two Dricus fights ago was against Darren Till, given the fact that he’s since starched Robert Whittaker and took the belt offSean while Darren Till is….just gone
 
Smith is never making it back to title contention, you may as well ponder Sean O'Malley vs Kris Moutinho 2.
 
Smith has like 1 win over anyone that even still has a career in the sport to present day, the idea that he would be challenging for a title again is laughable
 
A mismatch of bibical prorportions but lil David ain't doing shit in that scenario
david_and_goliath_804x491-800x491.jpeg
 
