Don’t forget, Anthony Smith is actually OK with being a gatekeeper…

As long as people say, “That dude fights!”

Anthony Smith: Shooting for the Unforgettable

In an article posted on UFC.com back in 2013, Anthony lays out his goals before his octagon debut:

“If I never become a world champion and I wind up being a gatekeeper for the rest of my UFC career, I'm okay with that as long as people say, 'That dude fights!”

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m comfortable saying without a shadow of a doubt, that dude fights.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
anthony smith should have taken the dq win against jon jones.

he would have probably wouldhave made as much or more money in the rematch then he has with all his fights afterwards combined.
I'll always hold it against Smith that he didn't take the DQ win.

Imagine Jones had two losses by DQ and lost the title that way, would've been awesome.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I'll always hold it against Smith that he didn't take the DQ win.

Imagine Jones had two losses by DQ and lost the title that way, would've been awesome.
He showed integrity why would anyone hold that against him ?
 
