Don’t forget, Anthony Smith is actually OK with being a gatekeeper…

As long as people say, “That dude fights!”
Source:
In an article posted on UFC.com back in 2013, Anthony lays out his goals before his octagon debut:
“If I never become a world champion and I wind up being a gatekeeper for the rest of my UFC career, I'm okay with that as long as people say, 'That dude fights!”
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m comfortable saying without a shadow of a doubt, that dude fights.
