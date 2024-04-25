Anthony Smith: ‘I would step in the fire with Alex Pereira and he knows that’ Anthony Smith hopes to work his way back to another title shot starting at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil next weekend (Sat., May 4, 2024).

He says he could prove a unique and interesting challenge for Poatan as Alex has never fought someone with both ground and stand up ability. I have to say I do think Smith in theory is one of the most interesting matchups