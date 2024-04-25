Media Anthony Smith says Alex Pereira would "jump at the opportunity" to fight him

Anthony Smith: ‘I would step in the fire with Alex Pereira and he knows that’

Anthony Smith hopes to work his way back to another title shot starting at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil next weekend (Sat., May 4, 2024).
He says he could prove a unique and interesting challenge for Poatan as Alex has never fought someone with both ground and stand up ability. I have to say I do think Smith in theory is one of the most interesting matchups
 
Smith doesn't even seem like he wants to fight half the time he's in the octagon nowadays.

Turtling up on the ground, doing jack shit, trying to motivate himself by saying crazy shit like "ur hurting my family"
 
what’s smith is claiming to offer Jan already brought to the matchup
 
Smith is 1-4 in his last four fights. And that one win was by split decision.

Go back to fighting off 5"4 home intruders.
 
Smith after eating a Poatan hook
Messenger_creation_473a2a8f-8bd3-478a-8588-b0606590c371.gif
Old man Glover literally beat his teeth out of his head. Smith could have gone down with a  rightful win over Jon Jones, instead he's going to be remembered for his delusion, character creator tattoos, and oddly shaped head.
 
alex-pereira-jamahal-hill.gif


rocky-iv-dolph-lundgren.gif
 
