Another forgettable Ankalaev fight, Poatan to HW now?

If Magomed managed to get a nice finish against Rakic I think the entire MMA world would be asking for that Pereira Fight now.



As things stand now the light heavyweight division has the exact same feel to it for me that it did a week ago… I mean, I guess Ankalaev is the top contender, but there’s no excitement around that matchup among the hard-core let alone the casuals.



What are you thinking if you’re Alex Pereira at this point? I would say there’s a decent chance he goes after Tom Aspinal or Stipe/Jones winner.