Another forgettable Ankalaev fight, Poatan to HW now?

If Magomed managed to get a nice finish against Rakic I think the entire MMA world would be asking for that Pereira Fight now.

As things stand now the light heavyweight division has the exact same feel to it for me that it did a week ago… I mean, I guess Ankalaev is the top contender, but there’s no excitement around that matchup among the hard-core let alone the casuals.

What are you thinking if you’re Alex Pereira at this point? I would say there’s a decent chance he goes after Tom Aspinal or Stipe/Jones winner.
 
In a world where Tom Aspinall doesn't exist, I would love seeing Alex fight the winner of Jones Vs. Stiopic.

I don't think he'd win against Aspinal.
 
What? Ankalaev vs Pereira is the most intriguing fight for both guys right now. Any educated fan should be interested in that fight.
Unfortunately the UFC brass has a long list of fights they've refused to give educated MMA fans. Ankalaev just doesn't put asses in seats and casuals keep the machine running.
 
It's now or never, he has to move to HW ASAP.
 
Ankalaev didn't raise his own stock at all with that sparring match. He is the deserving #1 contender and could beat Poatan if he wrestles.
 
Rakic kept running away, can't hold that against Ank, be honest, Ank was hunting him the whole time.
 
