American Imperialism seems to have stopped with the acquisition of Puerto Rico, Guam, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the Philippines. So America has not acquired any new territory for over 100 years.

But now we have new talks of acquiring new land. At first it appeared Trump.was just trolling the leader of Canada by calling him "Governor Trudeau" and referring to Canada as the 51st state. Trump trolled the unpopular Trudeau to resignation. But the talk of taking over Canada continued after Trudeau quit.

There is significant talk of taking over Canada, Greenland where Trump Jr. is currently visiting, parts of Mexico as some originally wanted different boundary lines, and getting the Panama Canal back, which previously was owned by the US. Finally there is talk of changing the name of The Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which could put further pressure on the independent island countries there.

Should America acquire more land? Or should Imperialism be a relic of the American past?







 
We the US government feed and provide homes to the people of Canada? Because if not then its just once again pretending that US is the leader.

If it can't take care of it's citizens now, how can Canadiana expect some thing good from US government?

But if the US government wants to take over, just invade it. Not like pretending that it's not called invasion but taking over. It's all the same.
 
Yup, looks like Israel gonna own half the world within the next 4 years.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Yup, looks like Israel gonna own half the world within the next 4 years.
Yeah, I'm not buying the US = Israel thing.

They are allies, not the same country. Some Presidents didn’t even support Israel. Obama directly funded Iran, the enemy of Israel and didn't provide much support.
 
Capitalists in general have realized letting countries keep independence is the best way of manufacturing consent for policies that benefit would be colonial oppressors.

Theres also this weird thing where having overseas colonies is considered more morally sketchy than continious imperialism. The US actually nominally opposed imperialism while empire building.
 
