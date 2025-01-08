American Imperialism seems to have stopped with the acquisition of Puerto Rico, Guam, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the Philippines. So America has not acquired any new territory for over 100 years.



But now we have new talks of acquiring new land. At first it appeared Trump.was just trolling the leader of Canada by calling him "Governor Trudeau" and referring to Canada as the 51st state. Trump trolled the unpopular Trudeau to resignation. But the talk of taking over Canada continued after Trudeau quit.



There is significant talk of taking over Canada, Greenland where Trump Jr. is currently visiting, parts of Mexico as some originally wanted different boundary lines, and getting the Panama Canal back, which previously was owned by the US. Finally there is talk of changing the name of The Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which could put further pressure on the independent island countries there.



Should America acquire more land? Or should Imperialism be a relic of the American past?
















