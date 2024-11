Bo fought like an idiot. I'm not really sure why he wanted to play Paul's game by trying to lunge in and out while delivering potshots at kicking range. I mean Craig was able to frustrate someone as great as Caio by playing that same game until Borralho made adjustments. It seemed pretty clear to me that Bo was the much faster and more heavy-handed guy. Whenever he landed clean on Paul's head or body, he was getting reactions. I kept waiting for him to just crash the pocket and extend his combinations... but he never did. Hell, I would have liked to have seen him test the grappling rather than try to grease out a narrow Decision on the feet like that.