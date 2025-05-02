Ufc on ESPN 67 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Tough night for underdog picks. A shoutout to the only 2 who got it last week. @Madmartigains @oldschoolmmafan.
All caught up on missed callouts from previous cards now.
- Cory Sandhagen -485 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +370
- Reinier de Ridder +250 vs. Bo Nickal -310
- Santiago Ponzinibbio -120 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +100
- Montel Jackson -205 vs. Daniel Marcos +170
- Serhiy Sidey -135 vs. Cameron Smotherman +115
- Mason Jones -575 vs. Jeremy Stephens +425
- Yana Santos +115 vs. Miesha Tate -135
- Azamat Bekoev -380 vs. Ryan Loder +300
- Gillian Robertson -340 vs. Marina Rodriguez +270
- Gaston Bolanos -150 vs. Quang Le +125
- Don'Tale Mayes +210 vs. Thomas Petersen -260
- Juliana Miller +190 vs. Ivana Petrovic -230
