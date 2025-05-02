Ufc on ESPN 67 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

  • Cory Sandhagen -485 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +370
  • Reinier de Ridder +250 vs. Bo Nickal -310
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio -120 vs. Daniel Rodriguez +100
  • Montel Jackson -205 vs. Daniel Marcos +170
  • Serhiy Sidey -135 vs. Cameron Smotherman +115
  • Mason Jones -575 vs. Jeremy Stephens +425
  • Yana Santos +115 vs. Miesha Tate -135
  • Azamat Bekoev -380 vs. Ryan Loder +300
  • Gillian Robertson -340 vs. Marina Rodriguez +270
  • Gaston Bolanos -150 vs. Quang Le +125
  • Don'Tale Mayes +210 vs. Thomas Petersen -260
  • Juliana Miller +190 vs. Ivana Petrovic -230
Another wrong pick for me. I’m now 6-8. This card looks ripe with fighters who I could see pulling an upset. I’m currently eyeing 5 (which I’m sure most of them are wrong) but I’m leaning santos, Loder, Rodriguez, Mayes, and miller. I’m first going to listen to shillin and Duffy before I make my final pick.

Tough night for underdog picks. A shoutout to the only 2 who got it last week. @Madmartigains @oldschoolmmafan.
All caught up on missed callouts from previous cards now.
 
