



Alexander Volkanovski says that Jose Aldo is the featherweight GOAT:



“For me, I’m gonna say Aldo [is the greatest featherweight of all time] because he was a champion for a very long time. Obviously people are gonna look at competition and all that, but to be champion that long… So many things can go wrong, and to be champion that long it’s saying something. And man, he was very dominant as a champion as well, so full respect to Aldo.”