Alexander Volkanovski says that Jose Aldo is the featherweight GOAT

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,442
Reaction score
7,296


Alexander Volkanovski says that Jose Aldo is the featherweight GOAT:

“For me, I’m gonna say Aldo [is the greatest featherweight of all time] because he was a champion for a very long time. Obviously people are gonna look at competition and all that, but to be champion that long… So many things can go wrong, and to be champion that long it’s saying something. And man, he was very dominant as a champion as well, so full respect to Aldo.”
 
1 Aldo
2 Volk
3 Max

Probably the best division for the top 3 all time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
News Volk says Aldo is FW GOAT
2 3
Replies
58
Views
635
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Davidjacksonjones
How would you rank these fighters in order - Jose Aldo, Khabib, Izzy, DC, Mighty Mouse, Alexander Volkanovski?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
3K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,455
Messages
55,492,222
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top