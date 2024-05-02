“That’s for other people to decide, but for me, if you’re going to ask me, I’m going to say Aldo because he was the champion for a very long time,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, people are going to look at the competition and all that, but to be champion for that long, things go wrong. You fight injured, there’s so many things that can go wrong, and to be champion that long, it’s saying something. He was very dominant as a champion as well, so full respect to Aldo.”