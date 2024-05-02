News Volk says Aldo is FW GOAT

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
8,684
Reaction score
10,392
https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/5/...ski-declares-jose-aldo-the-featherweight-goat

“That’s for other people to decide, but for me, if you’re going to ask me, I’m going to say Aldo because he was the champion for a very long time,” Volkanovski said. “Obviously, people are going to look at the competition and all that, but to be champion for that long, things go wrong. You fight injured, there’s so many things that can go wrong, and to be champion that long, it’s saying something. He was very dominant as a champion as well, so full respect to Aldo.”
 
Obviously. The last WEC featherweight champ, unified the WEC and UFC featherweight titles after defending the WEC belt twice, and defended the UFC title seven times. Will be a while before anyone surpasses Aldo as the 145 GOAT.
 
No surprise to see a level-headed and classy take from Volk.
 
Real recognize real. If we include WEC title defenses (which we should), it's Aldo and it's not close. But if we're only talking UFC 145 title reign, it's debatable though I still give it to Aldo. But extra BMF points go to Volk for his first loss to Islam at 155.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
With Volk likely done at the top, Volk or Aldo as FW Goat?
Replies
10
Views
507
Nobru
Nobru

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,428
Messages
55,490,338
Members
174,788
Latest member
Barbelo

Share this page

Back
Top