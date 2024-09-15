Alex says he's talking to Jones about training together

Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Lol at him discounting DDP

DDP is a nightmare matchup for him
Click to expand...

the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
 
fortheo said:
the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
Click to expand...

So true. After he has disproven everyone so many times, people just out of sheer spite, don't want to give him the credit he deserves. Not the least of which, Poatan who has always bet against Dricus in last few fights and had egg on his face. The guy has some sort of a jealousy thing going against Dricus because Dricus did better against Adesanya than he did at 185 lbs. Dricus mauls him at will especially at 185 lbs. It won't even be close.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
Click to expand...
Pereira is a massive babyface right now and people are extremely biased

It's not something the UFC is gonna allow to happen anyway, they know it's a bad matchup for him too lol

They have protected him this far and now he has developed into what they hoped he would, they're not gonna blow it for no reason when they can line up easy fights for him at LHW, and then a big fight at HW if/when it makes sense

Worst case scenario is he fights Jon and KO's him and people forever call him the GOAT lmao
 
fortheo said:
the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
Click to expand...
While true, DDP is hittable, so it’s an interesting match. At 185 maybe Dricus gets the advantage, but not at 205.
Anyway, I hope it doesn’t happen, both guys have other business to take care of.
 
I called this in another thread. Alex wants to train with everybody.

<respect>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Rumored Magomed Ankalaev Says He's In "Deep Negotiations" For "Easy Fight" Vs Alex Pereira
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
7K
Bagatur
Bagatur
Sticko
Media Damon Jackson says he's moving up to lightweight
Replies
17
Views
377
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile
TerraRayzing
Who wins? Current Jones vs Alex Pereira.
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
TerraRayzing
TerraRayzing
Leon Edwards
Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
5K
Vairloff
Vairloff

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,389
Messages
56,194,429
Members
175,101
Latest member
oblong Salami

Share this page

Back
Top