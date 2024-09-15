Alex says he's talking to Jones about training together

fortheo said: the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs. Click to expand...

So true. After he has disproven everyone so many times, people just out of sheer spite, don't want to give him the credit he deserves. Not the least of which, Poatan who has always bet against Dricus in last few fights and had egg on his face. The guy has some sort of a jealousy thing going against Dricus because Dricus did better against Adesanya than he did at 185 lbs. Dricus mauls him at will especially at 185 lbs. It won't even be close.