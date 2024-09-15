Alex says he's talking to Jones about training together

PrideNverDies
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 889
- Reaction score
- 2,101
Lol at him discounting DDP
DDP is a nightmare matchup for him
the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
Pereira is a massive babyface right now and people are extremely biasedthe fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.
While true, DDP is hittable, so it’s an interesting match. At 185 maybe Dricus gets the advantage, but not at 205.the fact that many fans are in denial about that is odd to me. Ddp has a TD rate 3 times higher than anyone poatan has ever faced, and also has more subs than anyone poatan has faced. He is very obviously a bad match up for the much older poatan, especially at 185lbs.