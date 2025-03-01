Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I get what you're trying to say. One of these days someone could potentially take him down & beat him on the ground to a decision or finish him. It could be Ank, we don't know for sure. But so far it hasn't been to his determent being taken down.
he has bad takedown defense but is good at defending himself on bottom, Jan and Jiri couldn't do anything to him after taking him down. Ankalaev does have great GNP though so if he gets into mount it could be dangerous
thats why the UFC protects him by putting stand up guys against hi...on the other hand, who are the big time wrestlers and grapplers in the division, Krylov? He has 16 submission victories but lost to Jan so he wont get a shot. Ulberg has 1 sub. No grapplers means Alex is gonna be around for a long time.