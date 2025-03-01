  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Alex Pereira Has Been Taken Down By EVERY Fighter That's Attempted

Alex Pereira fan, but he's released so many videos of him doing everything but training..
Khalil/HIll didn't attempt one.

Who do you guys have?
 
Jiri tried to take him down in the second fight and failed to do so, don't care what the UFC stats say he was clearly looking for a takedown with that fence clinching.
 
Now they gotta show when he gets up and pops them in the face for it.

Easy to cherrypick clips.
 
Khalil didn't try to take him down and still got him down.
Even Izzy without wrestling got him down in their kickboxing fights.

Then he got up and knocked them dead?
I get what you're trying to say. One of these days someone could potentially take him down & beat him on the ground to a decision or finish him. It could be Ank, we don't know for sure. But so far it hasn't been to his determent being taken down.
 
he has bad takedown defense but is good at defending himself on bottom, Jan and Jiri couldn't do anything to him after taking him down. Ankalaev does have great GNP though so if he gets into mount it could be dangerous
 
It's worth noting...his TD in those fights was 71%

Michaledis 2/7
Silva 2/8
Izzy 1/4
Jan 3/9
Jiri 1/3

They highlight he was taken down, but wont mention how many he defended.
 
When your life is on the line (your chin), a man will go through great endeavors to get a task done


Poatan is packing a damn cannon to every fight LoL
 
But fact is he came back to win. Only an elite wrestler could actually take advantage of the situation.
 
Bro learned di El Perro ko cancel technique an' trains wid Glover so him good fam



Him nuh post aboot trainin' cuz him nuh boring AF like Uncle Ivan wi alrdy kno bro trains nuh haffi remind us on IG fam tf LMFAOLL
 
But how many of them were able to finger pop his asshole?
 
thats why the UFC protects him by putting stand up guys against hi...on the other hand, who are the big time wrestlers and grapplers in the division, Krylov? He has 16 submission victories but lost to Jan so he wont get a shot. Ulberg has 1 sub. No grapplers means Alex is gonna be around for a long time.
 
