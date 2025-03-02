  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Alex Pereira Shaves Head & Says He's "Ready To KILL" Ankaleav

He's talking to much. Off meeting celebs and traveling. Happens to a lot of guys when they get a little bit of money. He's going to be 38 this year with lots of fighting miles (28 amateur boxing fights, 40 pro kickboxing matches, 14 MMA fights.)

There's a good chance he gets grounded and stuck and won't have the gas tank to survive. I'd rather see wrestling clips coming out of his camp and not sparring amateurs.
 
Tito Tapped said:
He's talking to much. Off meeting celebs and traveling. Happens to a lot of guys when they get a little bit of money. He's going to be 38 this year with lots of fighting miles (28 amateur boxing fights, 40 pro kickboxing matches, 14 MMA fights.)

There's a good chance he gets grounded and stuck and won't have the gas tank to survive. I'd rather see wrestling clips coming out of his camp and not sparring amateurs.
What celebs? Alex has been uploading training footage of him sparring everyone. I'm convinced most of sherdog are bathtub fans
 
Tito Tapped said:
He's talking to much. Off meeting celebs and traveling. Happens to a lot of guys when they get a little bit of money. He's going to be 38 this year with lots of fighting miles (28 amateur boxing fights, 40 pro kickboxing matches, 14 MMA fights.)

There's a good chance he gets grounded and stuck and won't have the gas tank to survive. I'd rather see wrestling clips coming out of his camp and not sparring amateurs.
Poatan is talking too much???
Unclechinstrap has been doing all the chirping get real.
 
