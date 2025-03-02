Be impressive in a 5 round fight
He's talking to much. Off meeting celebs and traveling. Happens to a lot of guys when they get a little bit of money. He's going to be 38 this year with lots of fighting miles (28 amateur boxing fights, 40 pro kickboxing matches, 14 MMA fights.)
There's a good chance he gets grounded and stuck and won't have the gas tank to survive. I'd rather see wrestling clips coming out of his camp and not sparring amateurs.
The Drake curse is realWhat celebs? Alex has been uploading training footage of him sparring everyone. I'm convinced most of sherdog are bathtub fans
