Alex POATAN Periera speaks english to Nina Drama at a Powerslap event: (video )

I wish she would disappear, and sad that Poatan is supporting PowerCTE. I'm assuming they're hooking up or something, since she's a clout chaser and is only in MMA media because she's an attractive person and knows she can be "famous" in that scene. It's beyond embarrassing to me, I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.



It's literal Idiocracy level bullshit, dudes apparently can't pay attention to something unless a hot woman is sitting there, it's sad as fuck.