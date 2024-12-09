Alex POATAN Periera speaks english to Nina Drama at a Powerslap event: (video )

I wish she would disappear, and sad that Poatan is supporting PowerCTE. I'm assuming they're hooking up or something, since she's a clout chaser and is only in MMA media because she's an attractive person and knows she can be "famous" in that scene. It's beyond embarrassing to me, I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.

It's literal Idiocracy level bullshit, dudes apparently can't pay attention to something unless a hot woman is sitting there, it's sad as fuck.
 
italiamusica said:
I wish she would disappear, and sad that Poatan is supporting PowerCTE. I'm assuming they're hooking up or something, since she's a clout chaser and is only in MMA media because she's an attractive person and knows she can be "famous" in that scene. It's beyond embarrassing to me, I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.

It's literal Idiocracy level bullshit, dudes apparently can't pay attention to something unless a hot woman is sitting there, it's sad as fuck.
Click to expand...

Need a hug bro?
 
italiamusica said:
I wish she would disappear, and sad that Poatan is supporting PowerCTE. I'm assuming they're hooking up or something, since she's a clout chaser and is only in MMA media because she's an attractive person and knows she can be "famous" in that scene. It's beyond embarrassing to me, I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.

It's literal Idiocracy level bullshit, dudes apparently can't pay attention to something unless a hot woman is sitting there, it's sad as fuck.
Click to expand...
Are you alright?
 
italiamusica said:
I wish she would disappear, and sad that Poatan is supporting PowerCTE. I'm assuming they're hooking up or something, since she's a clout chaser and is only in MMA media because she's an attractive person and knows she can be "famous" in that scene. It's beyond embarrassing to me, I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.

It's literal Idiocracy level bullshit, dudes apparently can't pay attention to something unless a hot woman is sitting there, it's sad as fuck.
Click to expand...
I hate power slap too bro, never watched it

But I thought this vid was fun, had good energy and cheered me up

Nina brings fun and has infectious laugh IMO.

Anyways, at least we can agree Powerslap sucks balls!
 
italiamusica said:
I want to watch MMA and have good interviews and hear what people have to say, not "so you think I'm hot?" or some other retarded shit.
Click to expand...
Do just that. No one is forcing you to watch or listen to anyone.
I don't like modern pop music so I don't listen to modern pop music.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Tom Aspinall vs Alex Poatan -- next
Replies
14
Views
530
Tweak896
Tweak896
A
Topuria will be the FW GOAT
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
2K
Domitian
Domitian
D
Alex will be champ for as long as the ufc wants him to
2
Replies
26
Views
928
Hdfi
Hdfi
ChuFye
Media !!! Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Poatan Peireira Of Using VooDooJuJu/Obeah/Black Magic On Ariel Helwani Show!!!
6 7 8
Replies
159
Views
6K
The Big Babou
The Big Babou
flowoftruth
Who does Rogan want Alex to fight at Heavyweight?
2
Replies
34
Views
928
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,193
Messages
56,632,879
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top