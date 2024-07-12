



Cliffs:

-Says he's taking it slow for a bit but still keeping active as his toe heals

-He'd like to return in November or December, will take on anyone but says it will probably be Ankalaev

-Says he'd like to do boxing one day but he wouldn't know how to train for it so it's not his focus

-Not interested in fighting at Heavyweight at the moment due to Jones already fighting Stipe and Aspinall being the Interim champ, he'd like to fight Jones or Aspinall(once he unifies the title)

-Person behind the camera asks how he feels about Adesanya picking against him in every fight and Alex says that regardless he'll still cheer for him and thinks he's a solid guy, states that he believes Adesanya will win against Dricus