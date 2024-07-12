Media Alex Pereira talks about his next opponent: "HEAVYWEIGHT or NOT - I will fight for the Title"

Grimmu

Grimmu

White Belt
@White
Joined
May 10, 2022
Messages
114
Reaction score
273


Cliffs:
-Says he's taking it slow for a bit but still keeping active as his toe heals
-He'd like to return in November or December, will take on anyone but says it will probably be Ankalaev
-Says he'd like to do boxing one day but he wouldn't know how to train for it so it's not his focus
-Not interested in fighting at Heavyweight at the moment due to Jones already fighting Stipe and Aspinall being the Interim champ, he'd like to fight Jones or Aspinall(once he unifies the title)
-Person behind the camera asks how he feels about Adesanya picking against him in every fight and Alex says that regardless he'll still cheer for him and thinks he's a solid guy, states that he believes Adesanya will win against Dricus
 
Cant keep Belal or Ank down. MERITOCRACY 666

WoooOOOOOoooOOO
 
Let's see if he gets past Ankalaev.

Hopefully the HW picture is cleared up or at least has a logical path forward by then but I highly doubt it.

Aspinall is probably the fight if he beats Blaydes. Can only see Jones sticking around of a bunch of pieces fall into place. Aspinall has to lose to Blaydes, who has even less bargaining power with the UFC than Aspinall does. Poatan has to get past whoever he is fighting next. Which is a big ask if it does turn out to be Ankalaev.

Only then would Jones decide to defend against Poatan while Blaydes probably would have to to fight the Volkov/Gane winner and defend the interim belt like Aspinall has to.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
Rate these 2025 Title Fights (Jones-Aspinall, Pereira-Ankalaev, Leon-Shavkat, etc.)
Replies
5
Views
119
Espresso
Espresso
IronGolem007
Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Question
Question
TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fatback96
Fatback96

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,673
Messages
55,840,856
Members
174,959
Latest member
Highguard196

Share this page

Back
Top