What's he supposed to say, "Yeah, Islam is right, this guy is going to grapple fuck me?", lol.



At the end of the day, Pereira has ducked no one, taking on everyone they've offered him, on short notice multiple times no less.



He's supremely confident in his skills and believes he'll win. It's part of why he's a double champ in two sports. Ankalaev may beat him, maybe not. Ankalaev should fight more often to secure a title shot considering he quit the last time a decision didn't go his way. Islam championing the wrestling of someone he knows is a non story in my eyes.