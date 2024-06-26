  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Alex Pereira Fires At Islam/Grappling Critics: "Not My Fault Some Guys Take Longer" - "Gotta Accept I'm DIFFERENT"

What's he supposed to say, "Yeah, Islam is right, this guy is going to grapple fuck me?", lol.

At the end of the day, Pereira has ducked no one, taking on everyone they've offered him, on short notice multiple times no less.

He's supremely confident in his skills and believes he'll win. It's part of why he's a double champ in two sports. Ankalaev may beat him, maybe not. Ankalaev should fight more often to secure a title shot considering he quit the last time a decision didn't go his way. Islam championing the wrestling of someone he knows is a non story in my eyes.
 
Pereira wins this weekend via high crotch takedown followed by a gogoplata CONFIRMED! :eek:
 
Alex looked lost on the ground against Izzy. His game is very defensive. He's a survivalist when it comes to BJJ. This works against guys like Izzy, Jiri and Jan but the elite LHWs from 10-15 years ago would run a train on his ground game and violate heem.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Alex looked lost on the ground against Izzy. His game is very defensive. He's a survivalist when it comes to BJJ. This works against guys like Izzy, Jiri and Jan but the elite LHWs from 10-15 years ago would run a train on his ground game and violate heem.
I think it can be harder than you are assuming to submit someone who is complete ok with surviving until the clock runs out. That's one thing Alex has done very well, is fight within his capabilities on the ground. And so far it's been working for him.
 
The bout with Ankalaev would be very interesting but Poatan has fought everyone they've put in front of him and has saved a few cards on short notice. Hopefully they will be able to fight in the future, for now, Pereira is getting ready for another war with Jiri.
 
15 years ago the LHW champion was Machida who also has a McDojo black belt.

And would be left in a body bag if he had to fight Pereira.
 
I think he's been working on his ground game with Glover for some time, so it may be underrated.

But in his case, all he really needs is a decent sprawl and pop up game against the fence, and I don't think there's too many guys with the level of grappling like Islam or Khabib to keep him down.
 
Not quick enough
 
TBF it was a ridiculous statement by DC that Alex could be an Olympic wrestler (unless I misunderstood). Absolutely not an Islam fan but his reaction was correct here
 
Love Alex, to be fair though, if he came to LHW most of the last decade DC or Jon Jones was champ..

Alex Pereira would more than likely never have become champion
The Jon Jones that struggled with Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, would've got his ass ABSOLUTELY HANDED TO HIM by today's Alex Pereira.
 
An argument for saying someone might've been outgrappled by Jones or DC isn't an argument at all. Jon's never been outgrappled and DC's only been outgrappled by Jon.

You also can't have it both ways that both of them nearly lost fights to strikers Reyes, Santos, Gus, Rumble, and Silva and say Pereira couldn't similarly have put in such performances, if not won considering he's got more power and better striking than all of them.
 
15 years ago the LHW champion was Machida who also has a McDojo black belt.

And would be left in a body bag if he had to fight Pereira.
You're a noob internet chump who has never trained a day in his life. You know as much about fighting as Fedor Emelianenko knows about the regional Mexican lutador wrestling scene.

Machida got his black belt from Walter Broca who was multi time gold medalist at the Mundials as a black belt.

Alex has no wrestling and looked lost on the ground against purple belt Izzy and had nothing for 41 year old Jan. Lyoto had some of the slickest takedowns and trips when he was at his peak. He ragdolled Tito like a sack of potatoes. He'd sling Poatan to the mat and TKO him easily.




You're easily one of the biggest chumps on this forum. Zero real life experience.

🤡🐀
 
I think he's been working on his ground game with Glover for some time, so it may be underrated.

But in his case, all he really needs is a decent sprawl and pop up game against the fence, and I don't think there's too many guys with the level of grappling like Islam or Khabib to keep him down.
People really need to separate the fact that knowing how to do something =/= they actually would try to do it in a fight.

I'm sure Glover would know better than all of us if Alex is a black belt. I'm also sure Alex is never going to try and omaplata somebody to prove it to us in a fight when his gameplan is to win by KO.
 
