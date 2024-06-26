I think it can be harder than you are assuming to submit someone who is complete ok with surviving until the clock runs out. That's one thing Alex has done very well, is fight within his capabilities on the ground. And so far it's been working for him.Alex looked lost on the ground against Izzy. His game is very defensive. He's a survivalist when it comes to BJJ. This works against guys like Izzy, Jiri and Jan but the elite LHWs from 10-15 years ago would run a train on his ground game and violate heem.
Laughable. Islam was just having a banter with his buddy DC. This is kinda a bitch move from DC to create controvery though lol.Islam’s salty that Alex already has already amassed a greater legacy than him in fraction of the time.
15 years ago the LHW champion was Machida who also has a McDojo black belt.Alex looked lost on the ground against Izzy. His game is very defensive. He's a survivalist when it comes to BJJ. This works against guys like Izzy, Jiri and Jan but the elite LHWs from 10-15 years ago would run a train on his ground game and violate heem.
Love Alex, to be fair though, if he came to LHW most of the last decade DC or Jon Jones was champ..15 years ago the LHW champion was Machida.
Pereira leaves him in a body bag.
Love Alex, to be fair though, if he came to LHW most of the last decade DC or Jon Jones was champ..
Alex Pereira would more than likely never have become champion
An argument for saying someone might've been outgrappled by Jones or DC isn't an argument at all. Jon's never been outgrappled and DC's only been outgrappled by Jon.Love Alex, to be fair though, if he came to LHW most of the last decade DC or Jon Jones was champ.
Alex Pereira would more than likely never have been champion, he came at a time LHW is one of the weakest it's ever been.
15 years ago the LHW champion was Machida who also has a McDojo black belt.
And would be left in a body bag if he had to fight Pereira.
People really need to separate the fact that knowing how to do something =/= they actually would try to do it in a fight.I think he's been working on his ground game with Glover for some time, so it may be underrated.
But in his case, all he really needs is a decent sprawl and pop up game against the fence, and I don't think there's too many guys with the level of grappling like Islam or Khabib to keep him down.