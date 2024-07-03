I'm going with Ledger. He is the best parts of The Dark Knight in my view. In fact, I think his Joker is so good he is still the best Joker in any of the Joker or Batman franchises and one of, if not the best, villain in comic book movie history. In the past decade or so in regards to comic movies the only one who comes close imo is Josh Brolin as Thanos.



Rickman is really good but the cast for Die Hard was done better than the casting for The Dark Knight. Bruce was an absolutely great choice as McClaine, Bonnie Bedlia was a good Holly and even the minor characters were good such as McClaine's limousine driver and Reginald Vel'Johnson as the LAPD cop. One of the worst castings for Batman was to go from Katie Holmes to Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes.