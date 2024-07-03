  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alan Rickman in Die Hard or Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight - Who gave the better acting performance?

Who gave the better acting performance?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Two absolute legendary performances in movie history.

Both are absolute scene stealers throughout their films.

Alan Rickman accent and mannerisms were so good in Die Hard. I thought he was really Hans Gruber.

Same goes with Heath Ledger magical performance.

So who do you got?





 
I'm going with Ledger. He is the best parts of The Dark Knight in my view. In fact, I think his Joker is so good he is still the best Joker in any of the Joker or Batman franchises and one of, if not the best, villain in comic book movie history. In the past decade or so in regards to comic movies the only one who comes close imo is Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Rickman is really good but the cast for Die Hard was done better than the casting for The Dark Knight. Bruce was an absolutely great choice as McClaine, Bonnie Bedlia was a good Holly and even the minor characters were good such as McClaine's limousine driver and Reginald Vel'Johnson as the LAPD cop. One of the worst castings for Batman was to go from Katie Holmes to Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes.
 
Gotta go with Herr Gruber.

Heath was great as Joker, but so was Jack, Hamill and Romero.

There is only one Hans Gruber
 
I went with Rickman

Ledger was great, but he wasn't in the movie enough. He had like 20 minutes of screentime kind of sprinkled around randomly. Totally stole the show though, it was boring af whenever he wasn't on screen
 
Oh man that is tough. I genuinely cannot decide
 
If only Rickman would have ODed before Die Hard was released......then it would've been an even more legendary performance.


Rickman in Robin Hood was great, too, in an Anthony Hopkins playing Hanibal Lecter kinda way.
 
Even though I thought Heath gave the performance of a lifetime I have to give it to Rickman. Rickman managed to make a super grounded terrifying villain in the era of campiness.
 
