Adult content creators and male loneliness - both of these goes hand in hand.



The latter is fuelling the former. But what is fuelling the latter?



Loneliness and emotional connection. Often single, introverted and socially isolated individuals will opt for this type of... entertainment/engagement? You call it.



And I'm one of them, single, introverted and socially isolated beta boy. And by the looks of it I'm just a drop in the ocean. Adult entertainment market is valued today at $172 billions which is expected to grow to $248 billions by 2030. Big numbers. Myself alone I can easily spend a half to 70% of my wages on that stuff each month. Lots of my friends which are alphas experience increased difficulty in dating lately and funny enough one of them actually blamed people like me for that, for fuelling this trend and indirectly encouraging more women to follow. (I'm quite open with my friends about these matters).



A lot of women are increasingly more picky as well as social media creates an image of a gym toned body guy with expensive car and a lot of women see it as a benchmark. You can probably as well recall a lot of women posting pictures saying 'know your worth, don't settle for less'. Not that I want to blame women but then again if men didn't faced such dating issues then realistically I guess men would spend much much less on stuff like that. Myself I mostly pay for personalised videos from adult content creators as it helps me cope mentally with loneliness and I do accept that I'm part of the problem.



But then again, what else is there left for me?