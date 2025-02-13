There would be less simps if there was no social media

Thanks to social media, the average women gets bombarded everyday by bots and horny men telling them how beautiful they are. In addition, rich and good looking men can now chat up 100s of women a week, in the safety of their home, without ever having to go out.



What do you think is going to happen? Women are going to naturally use their best years to try and secure commitment from these good looking and/or rich men. This in turn results in average guys basically being cucks waiting it out in their 20s as girls get pump and dump over and over by the same guys then go online to complain about it on social media.



Now given men are hornier than women, what do you think a guy excluded from the dating game is going to do with disposable income and very little hope in dating or even starting a family? He is going to go hedonistic and spend his money on things he likes. In some cases men will spend it on thesr OF/cam models who simulate that GF/wife experience they crave.



In a lot of cases the girls dont even need to be sexual and just being nice to men and treating them like actual human beings is enough for men to spend money on these girl. This can be seen with many girls on twitch who dont sexualize themselves and just chat with guys in their chat room without ever having to strip naked.



The root cause to fix the simp pandemic and more women going into sex work is to disable social media/dating sites and encourage more people to meet face to face. Less simps mean less consumers for these onlyfan women to prey on.