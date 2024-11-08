Why Are Lots of MMA Content Creators Overweight and Unfit?

Share your thoughts – why are so many MMA content creators and experts out of shape and seemingly unconcerned about their own physical fitness? I don’t understand how people with such strong knowledge of MMA, training methods, and nutrition still don’t prioritize their own fitness.

P.S. Maybe I’ll get banned for this forum post.

Some of these creators:
1.png2.png3.png
 
MMAguru isn't that fat in that pic, but he used to be. Dude just has a round face with chubby cheeks.

iu
 
MMA Gurus obesity is overrated, see the photo and video of him in South Africa. He seems to be overall pretty big, not as fat as his face suggests.

Regarding the others, perhaps it's just a sign of the times. A lot of people eat bad and don't exercise enough, yet they are still able (and allowed) to take an interest in whatever sport they like.
 
James Lynch says he's 6'1" 200 lbs and plays hockey, and has been challenging his trolls/haters to meet up with him in Canada for a fist fight.

JamesLynch.jpeg
 
TITS said:
Oh yeah, and he's not sucking in his gut with maximum force or anything.
Must be sucking in his gut even when hitting pads then.

 
Iroh said:
MMAguru isn't that fat in that pic, but he used to be. Dude just has a round face with chubby cheeks.

iu
Goodness, the Guru makes DDP look like a little boy there XD
 
