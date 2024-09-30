1990s movies or 1990s music - Which do you prefer more?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
1980s movies or 1980s music - Which do you prefer more?
Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year. If you had to pick between 1980s movies or 1980s music which one would it be? https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/movie-pages/movie_80s.html https://digitaldreamdoor.com/pages/music0.html
forums.sherdog.com
Say you have to choose which will entertain you for a year.
If you had to pick between 1990s movies or 1990s music which one would it be?
1990s movies:
1. The Shawshank Redemption
2. Schindler's List
3. Pulp Fiction
4. Fight Club
5. Forrest Gump
6. Goodfellas
7. The Matrix
8. Se7en
9. The Silence of the Lambs
10. The Green Mile
11. Terminator 2: Judgement Day
12. Saving Private Ryan
13. Life is Beautiful
14. Léon: The Professional
15. The Lion King
16. The Usual Suspects
17. American History X
18. American Beauty
19. Good Will Hunting
20. Heat
21. Braveheart
22. Reservoir Dogs
23. Toy Story
24. Princess Mononoke
25. Jurassic Park
26. The Sixth Sense
27. The Truman Show
28. Casino
29. L.A Confidential
30. Unforgiven
1990s music:
Please vote, thank you.
@TheNinja @TCE @Blayt7hh @Thepaintbucket @Batjester @Texan6533 @ObsoleteSoul @Grassshoppa @Rawex @Zer @Prex32 @Law Talkin’ Guy @elreece @Rogan789
@MLarson @ChosenOne @Isa @TheSauce @Beechwood @Reign Supreme @Mangar @Osculater @PRESIDENT TRUMP @Streeter @Sixpounder @Ezekiel 25:17
@GolovKing @Ima5starman
