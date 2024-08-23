You grab the wrong bag at the airport

Zero chance it doesn't have a tracker on it. So if I didn't know what was in it and grabbed it by mistake, there's high odds whomever that case belongs to is going to realize it's gone and start tracking it before I realize what I have. If I did figure out what was in it before leaving the airport, I'm going to be paranoid as hell that there are means for me to be found out considering how many cameras are everywhere.



So the answer is either leave it or drop it as soon as I realize what I have.