You grab the wrong bag at the airport

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Screenshot_20240811-125028~2.png

Speed walk out that bitch in a hurry

In before the I'll return it back people lol smh
 
Simple Southerner said:
In before the I'll return it back people lol smh
When life hands ya lemons BRUH


Best hope your luggage aint got any identification in it though. Also Airports got so many cameras they will probably find you, what you look like and find out what cab you took to get out of there, etc.
 
I would return it.

Someone will be looking for that. If it passed TSA, they knew someone on the inside, that can rewind tape.
 
crabmeat said:
I would return it.

Someone will be looking for that. If it passed TSA, they knew someone on the inside, that can rewind tape.
How would TSA be ever be able to prove that YOU didn't have a bag full of cash?

By the way, now that I think about it, the whole honor system of collecting luggage is ridiculous. Anyone can grab anyone's bag. TSA can give you a real hard time about what you can and cannot bring on the plane but after the flight lands they clearly don't give a fuck.
 
You won't get me on a plane even if you gave me that suitcase full of money. These things go down, they go down.
 
Last edited:
Fair chance who ever owned it grabbedd my luggage and would find out who I am. No doubt it has a tracker. I'd leave it a hotel room or some shit for the owner to collect and leave a letter for them to leave my luggage at reception.

I've seen "No country for oldmen" I don't need that drama
 
mixmastermo said:
How would TSA be ever be able to prove that YOU didn't have a bag full of cash?

By the way, now that I think about it, the whole honor system of collecting luggage is ridiculous. Anyone can grab anyone's bag. TSA can give you a real hard time about what you can and cannot bring on the plane but after the flight lands they clearly don't give a fuck.
TSA scans check-in. Especially for stuff like this. If it made through, someone was probably on the inside.

You'd catch hell for moving cash like that, regardless if it was legally yours.
 
I’m taking two $100 bills and gonna put four $50 straddles on my next poker session.
 
Zero chance it doesn't have a tracker on it. So if I didn't know what was in it and grabbed it by mistake, there's high odds whomever that case belongs to is going to realize it's gone and start tracking it before I realize what I have. If I did figure out what was in it before leaving the airport, I'm going to be paranoid as hell that there are means for me to be found out considering how many cameras are everywhere.

So the answer is either leave it or drop it as soon as I realize what I have.
 
A simple plan
No country for old men
Cliffhanger
And many many more movies have illustrated why keeping it is a bad idea.

Better to be poor and alive than rich and dead
 
