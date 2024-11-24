I might be late to the party but my hack for travel is take longer and drink beers.

Today I've been on a boat, a speedboat, a ferry, a bus, another bus and now I've spent 3hrs in an airport. If my flight works out I'll be taking a bus, then a taxi, then I have to walk through a flood and then my wife will pick me up and I'll get to home.



This will be a 5am to 1am journey of 20hrs to get back to my family after a while at sea. Cost of about £60 which is wild.



But, I've had about 5hrs in reserve the whole way and I think that's how I travel now. Watching everyone else rush, walking half their speed, sinking road beers it's so far been my most fun day of travel.



I think I'm going to spend more time enjoying the journey going forward.



Let's see if this flight happens eh.