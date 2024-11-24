I might be late to the party but my hack for travel is take longer and drink beers.

Today I've been on a boat, a speedboat, a ferry, a bus, another bus and now I've spent 3hrs in an airport. If my flight works out I'll be taking a bus, then a taxi, then I have to walk through a flood and then my wife will pick me up and I'll get to home.

This will be a 5am to 1am journey of 20hrs to get back to my family after a while at sea. Cost of about £60 which is wild.

But, I've had about 5hrs in reserve the whole way and I think that's how I travel now. Watching everyone else rush, walking half their speed, sinking road beers it's so far been my most fun day of travel.

I think I'm going to spend more time enjoying the journey going forward.

Let's see if this flight happens eh.
 
Morocco to La Graciosa Lanzarote and hopefully to home in Somerset (fingers crossed).

How's the floods/weather by you?
 
