Would you like to see Ian Garry fight MVP?

Would you like to see Ian Garry fight MVP?

  • Total voters
    15
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,589
Reaction score
41,222
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Media - Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"

Ian Machado Garry has his sights set on moving up the ranks, anything else can wait. Recent UFC signing and former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page recently called for a matchup with Garry during an appearance on The MMA Hour, suggesting that the fight makes sense since Garry predicted that...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Basically would you like to see these guys fight each other next or no?

collage-373.jpg
 
BoxingFan653 said:
The odds are Ian wins and it elevates his status so I dont want to see that. For that very reason I have a hard time seeing the UFC not make this fight or something similar.
Click to expand...
after colby's last performance, I don't blame you. I still think maybe delusionally so that he's still bit better than the likes of geoff neal and neil magny. i don't think ian has faced anyone with that relentless wrasslin that colby has
 
Yes

Winner gets title shot

No idea why people would want Colby to potentially play spoiler just so he can lose another title fight
 
I'd like to see Ian fight MVP just to watch him get embarrassed and to get him to shut up.
 
BoxingFan653 said:
The odds are Ian wins and it elevates his status so I dont want to see that. For that very reason I have a hard time seeing the UFC not make this fight or something similar.
Click to expand...
I doubt Ian wins unless MVP has just crossed the point where he is too old.
 
The Boomerang said:
Yes

Winner gets title shot

No idea why people would want Colby to potentially play spoiler just so he can lose another title fight
Click to expand...

A #7 guy shouldn't be fighting #13 to determine who gets a title shot lol. Ian is closer to title contention than MVP is.

Also Colby is probably gonna get smoked by any younger contender lol really doubt he play spoiler.
 
I'd like to see Garry get a top 5 fight. Maybe Colby.

MVP should fight Wonderboy, Neal or Luque.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
1K
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
Davidjacksonjones
Who would you rather see win next week Ian Garry or Colby Covington?
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Mammothman
Mammothman
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Leon Edwards’ gym closes doors to Ian Garry over alleged ‘doubts and insecurities’
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
6K
ilfirin
ilfirin
Substance Abuse
Sean Brady Wants Ian Machado Fight Next, and Why He Rubs Fighters the Wrong Way: "Real Ones Don't Like That Sh**.'
Replies
12
Views
904
Tapatio
Tapatio
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Who would you like to see MVP fight next?
Replies
8
Views
231
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,724
Messages
55,302,463
Members
174,724
Latest member
eddie__

Share this page

Back
Top