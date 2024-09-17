Would you eat this Ham and Swiss?

This IS the best ham and swiss I have ever had.

20240916_222715.jpg

20240916_223032.jpg

20240916_223523.jpg

20240916_223741 (1).jpg

20240916_224929 (1).jpg

20240916_225004.jpg

20240916_225442.jpg

20240916_225553.jpg
 
I'm allergic to gluten and soy so I couldn't eat it but it looks like it probably tastes pretty good so props on your culinary creation.

This is what a pretty girl at the local deli makes me.

IMG_20240821_105255~2.jpg
 
I am sure this would taste equally as good on that toasted bread. The combination of mayo toasted, with spicy brown and thousand island just balances so well, and the sweet chewy soft pretzel just throws it over the top. ( its a WaWa soft pretzel ) similar to Auntie Anne's in taste.
 
Trolling across multiple threads?!

dam im going to up your score 9/10
 
