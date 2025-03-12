Garage Flooring and Patio Decking Ideas!

TheAlliance
All my Reno boys this ones for ya.
Moving into a new place, thinking of upgrading the typical concrete flooring to something much nicer. Not interested in any Swiss trax or tiles n shit.
Also, got a concrete slab in the backyard and I’m considering adding some deck tiles perhaps? Maybe even composite decking?
What do you guys like or recommend?
