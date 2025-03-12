  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Garage Flooring and Patio Decking Ideas!

TheAlliance

TheAlliance

Seeker of War
@purple
Joined
Dec 18, 2014
Messages
1,515
Reaction score
1,161
All my Reno boys this ones for ya.

Moving into a new place, thinking of upgrading the typical concrete flooring to something much nicer. Not interested in any Swiss trax or tiles n shit.

Also, got a concrete slab in the backyard and I’m considering adding some deck tiles perhaps? Maybe even composite decking?

What do you guys like or recommend?
 
images
 
Urethane sealer or if you got the spare funds, epoxy coating for the garage. It's durable, nice finish and easy to clean .

And hardwood decks are a hill I'll die on (last a life time if you take care of it) and nothing beats the feel, look and smell.

But synthetic makes sense if your budget calls for it. Don't do softwood, even pressure treated...it just isn't worth it
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Urethane sealer or if you got the spare funds, epoxy coating for the garage. It's durable, nice finish and easy to clean .

And hardwood decks are a hill I'll die on (last a life time if you take care of it) and nothing beats the feel, look and smell.

But synthetic makes sense if your budget calls for it. Don't do softwood, even pressure treated...it just isn't worth it
Click to expand...

Yeah I’ve been watching some videos and I’m considering going epoxy Vapor barrier primer, then chips, then seal it with a polyspartic urethane top coat. Apparently that is the strongest and won’t be affected by UV.

Have you hard of terrazzo granite resurfacer? It just looks too good to be true tbh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,238
Messages
57,016,305
Members
175,497
Latest member
virod

Share this page

Back
Top