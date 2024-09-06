Would you eat these Empanadas?

IDGETKTFO said: Eww, oven baked Empanadas are for crappy home cooks that never had a empanada from a authentic PR/dominican restaurant. Click to expand...

This is one of the dumbest statements I’ve ever heard lol. I was raised in Argentina 20+ years and oven baked is far more popular, and in my opinion much better tasting. Try to go to an Argentinian or Spanish place and try the oven baked. There’s nothing especially “authentic” about a PR empanada compared to other styles (the ignorance). Empanadas are a Spanish and Portuguese dish, originally, hence why they’re popular in latin America and Brazil, and in Spain and Argentina oven baked is more popular (and far better imo).To be honest I was being nice. The bubbly overly fried dough looks like greasy ass shit lmao. I still wood though.