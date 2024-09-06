Would you eat these Empanadas?

I made Chicken Empanadas, and Cheese Empanadas.
EDIT: paper plates check.
20240626-002637.jpg


20240626-002600.jpg


20240626-003202.jpg


20240626-003249.jpg
 
What did you do with the chicken ?
I'd eat it but with just chicken and cheese it could turn out a bit dry .
Also looks more like a wonton .
Again , I'd still eat it though .
 
Also you can use a fork to seal the ends . That's how ya get that zipper looking part around the outside .
 
Its shredded chicken thighs. Very juicy. I like to keep it simple with some fresh hatch chiles roasted on the grill and peeled and chopped and added into the shredded chicken along with some of the chicken stock that came from cooking the chicken thighs in my instant pot. The cheese empanadas are the bomb, especially with marinara. As far as Wontons, that would be one hell of a large wonton, lol. These Empanadas are 6 inches. I also make a cheddar cheese perogie i havent posted yet.
 
I think you need to get your bifocals checked sherbro. I don't know what you are expecting, but the ends are clearly twisted. They do puff up after cooking, and i don't have a pic pre fry, so my advice to you, is get your glasses checked, and go suck a dick.
 
Stop trying to flirt with me , I'm not putting your sackpenandas in my mouth .
 
Eww, oven baked Empanadas are for crappy home cooks that never had a empanada from a authentic PR/dominican restaurant.
 
This is one of the dumbest statements I’ve ever heard lol. I was raised in Argentina 20+ years and oven baked is far more popular, and in my opinion much better tasting. Try to go to an Argentinian or Spanish place and try the oven baked. There’s nothing especially “authentic” about a PR empanada compared to other styles (the ignorance 😩). Empanadas are a Spanish and Portuguese dish, originally, hence why they’re popular in latin America and Brazil, and in Spain and Argentina oven baked is more popular (and far better imo).

To be honest I was being nice. The bubbly overly fried dough looks like greasy ass shit lmao. I still wood though.
 
Last edited:
I'd hit it !​
<30>
Twisty rope seen or not PW, some may find it disturbing that you know what a fried ballsack looks like.
 
I would love to see you keyboard warriors post something better. I can't think of anyone who would rather have baked in my neck of the woods, over fried. The flavor and texture is just unmatched.
 
I would but I'm having trouble getting my balls into the air fryer .
 
