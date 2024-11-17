  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Would you eat this stew

Uber_Noober

Uber_Noober

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 4, 2008
Messages
18,636
Reaction score
12,268
I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.

 
I'd have to inquire about salt content first. I was gonna buy canned chili at Costco, but saw it had 78% DV per serving.
 
Uber_Noober said:
I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.

I'd....

200w.gif
 
Are you feeding that back to the older pigs? Looks like a random bucket of throwaways.
 
Uber_Noober said:
I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.

I don't think you know what a stew is.
 
Uber_Noober said:
I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.

...and this shit is how you get banned from your local petting zoo.
Babe-FINAL-Image.jpg
 
