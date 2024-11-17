Would you eat this stew

Uber_Noober
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2008
- Messages
- 18,636
- Reaction score
- 12,268
I'd....I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.
I don't think you know what a stew is.I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.
Pot roast should still look wet but that pot is hella dryAren't stews supposed to be wet, that looks like pot roast
...and this shit is how you get banned from your local petting zoo.I shot a young wild pig earlier this week, I took the boneless hindquarter and made this stew. Forgive me for not showing white rice, paper plates and plastic cutlery. They are all just out of the frame, I can assure you.