Would you change anything in your past?

Is there something that happened in your past that you would change in a heartbeat?

Or would you just keep the past the past. Leave it for what it is?

I think I wouldn't be who I am now without those trials and tribulations. Those mistakes give you the opportunity to learn.

So no I wouldn't change anything.

Buy bitcoin when I first heard about it in 2011, or buy it when the artist formerly known as @WorldofWarcraft told Sherdog Mayberry about it in 2013
 
When I was in computer class in my senior year, one of the football varsity guys was trying to grope a girl in my class. She keeps telling him to stop and he didn't. Him and his buddies were laughing it up and he kept on touching her all over the place. The teacher usually gives us a few pages to type up and then he leaves the class, so it was just the students in there pretty much most of the time. My dad is a piece of shit, but he's always taught me that it's my responsibility to step up for the weak, so I did. My family 3 generations up were all boxers, so I know how to fight (or to box at least), so I went home that day and finally got my golden chocobo and my Knight of the Round Materia. It was a day of one of my greatest videogame achievements.
 
I wouldnt be who I am today if it wasnt for the lifetime of bad decisions in my past so thats a big ole hell yea, I would change all that shit!
 
I wish I never stopped playing hockey and took care of myself a little better since my junior career ended. I was burnt out and lost my love for the game but had i have played somewhere, I think I would have been happier and stayed in shape.

I’m playing senior A now in my mid 30’s and it’s a blast. Well worth the black eyes and busted knuckles lol
 
Who wouldn’t want to be better off by using hindsight to maximize certain points in your life that could’ve made a huge positive difference.
Anyone saying no, probably isn’t doing that well either financially or mentally and say that like the ‘character’ they’ve become is more valuable than the knowledge or abilities they could’ve accumulated haha, dummies.
 
