Would you change anything in your past?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,639
- Reaction score
- 39,425
Is there something that happened in your past that you would change in a heartbeat?
Or would you just keep the past the past. Leave it for what it is?
I think I wouldn't be who I am now without those trials and tribulations. Those mistakes give you the opportunity to learn.
So no I wouldn't change anything.
Or would you just keep the past the past. Leave it for what it is?
I think I wouldn't be who I am now without those trials and tribulations. Those mistakes give you the opportunity to learn.
So no I wouldn't change anything.